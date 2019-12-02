The Logitech G413 for just £33 is the best Cyber Monday mechanical keyboard deal we've found

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Logitech makes a lot of keyboards, but one model that has remained popular for a few years is the G413. If you've been looking for a new mechanical keyboard, the G413 has now dropped to an all-time low price—£32.97, a savings of around £40 from the usual price.

This keyboard uses Logitech's in-house Romer-G mechanical switches, with red lighting under each key. Sadly, there's no fancy RGB lighting here, but that goes along with the budget price.

Other features include an aluminum alloy design, USB passthrough support (for mice and other wired accessories), and a six-foot USB cable. You can also configure custom functions and macro commands using Logitech's desktop software. Not a bad package for under £40, especially given its average 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon. It's one of the standout Cyber Monday PC gaming deals we've found so far.

A fancier Logitech board made our list of the best gaming keyboards, and it shares the same basic design as the G413. It also uses Logitech's Romer-G switch, which is a big part of why we like it. It feels subtly different and slightly softer than Cherry's MX Brown switches, but is just as satisfying to type on.

