Real money auction house puts Diablo III's Korean release in jeopardy

Sure, the devil himself , Lord of Hell and probable pioneer of the Snuggie, is a pretty bad dude, but you know what's even worse? Gambling. Or at least, that's how South Korea's Game Rating Board sees it. And so, the board's opted to delay making a definitive statement on Diablo III and its controversial real money auction house for a third time. Without a rating, even the baddest big red monster this side of the Kool-Aid man is out of luck. Obviously, this doesn't exactly bode well for the game's eventual release.

“Committee members are conflicted about what to do with Diablo III because of (its American developer) Blizzard's information on the game's 'auction house' feature," a board spokesman told The Korea Times , pointing specifically to the "cash out" feature that allows players to convert gold into cold, hard cash.

A new decision date is now set for January 6, but the spokesman once again cited the board's "reluctance" and noted that fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up for anything definitive.

Blizzard, meanwhile, remains committed to a simultaneous worldwide launch "in principle." When reached for comment, the Devil merely cackled maniacally, rubbed his hands together, and said, "Good, good. All according to plan."