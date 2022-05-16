Please pet Call of Duty: Vanguard's very polite gun dogs

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty: Vanguard is a game set during World War 2. I'm no veteran, but I'm pretty sure the army wasn't decked out with Cerberus-adorned weaponry. However, historical accuracy hasn't been at the forefront of a Call of Duty game for a hot sec. So screw it, dog gun. Dog gun you can pet.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG was added into the game shortly after Pacific Season 2's release, with last week introducing the Hell Hounds skin (thanks, PCGamesN). It's a pretty sweet skin, with a gold zombified cerberus engraving on the side and the three-headed good boy perched on top. It was unpettable last week, but now an update has let you give the handsome lads a wee scratch behind the ears while reloading.

It's a bit of a jittery animation, but there are some satisfying patting sounds on the right dog's head. I am slightly concerned that the middle dog is getting no love though, especially considering he's the one with a barrel coming out of his throat. Slight jankiness aside it's a cool unique animation to add to the skin, even if it has gotten a select few players lamenting the whimsical direction Call of Duty is steering towards. I mean, Snoop Dogg is now a playable character and everything. Wild.

Activision Blizzard did actually recently admit in an annual report that the whole World War 2 theme may be a tad tired. "The game's World War 2 setting didn't resonate with some of our community and we didn't deliver as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked."