Phasmophobia's Nightmare update delivers four new ghosts and a haunted campground

Phasmophobia's big Nightmare update has arrived, bringing us the game's first outdoor map, a bunch of new ghost types, and a rework of the difficulty levels that includes the new Nightmare mode, "a challenge mode for those seeking the most intense gameplay Phasmophobia has to offer."

The new map, called Maple Lodge Campsite, features picnic areas, tents, a log cabin, and a lake, which of course is haunted. It's a medium-sized map but has more unique objects, object density, and visual detail than other maps in the game, which could impact performance. Developer Kinetic Games said minimum-requirement PCs should be able to handle it without any issues, but if you're trying to get away with a system that's not quite up to that spec you might see FPS drops. The minimap in the truck has also been updated for Maple Lodge Campsite; other locations will be given a similar minimap update in the future.

Four new ghost types are on the way—Onryo, The Twins, Obake, and Raiju—all of whom will have an increased chance to spawn during Phasmophobia's Halloween event. There will also be some new ghost behaviors that should make life more interesting for supernatural super-sleuths:

👻 - The ghost can now interact with several showers in certain locations

👻 - Ghosts will now disrupt electronic equipment whenever they are visible

👻 - Ghosts can now blow out lighters similar to candles

👻 - Using the walkie-talkie will now attract the ghost during hunts

👻 - The walkie-talkie will now only play static sounds when near the ghost

In gameplay terms, the difficulty rework is also a big attraction in this update, as Kinetic said it's aiming to "provide more options for players of every skill level."

Here's how the new levels break down:

Amateur: Recommended for new Ghost Hunters!

Long setup time

Long hunt grace period

Short hunt duration

Sanity pills restore a lot of sanity

Regain half of your lost equipment's value if you die

Intermediate: The standard Ghost Huntin’ experience





Average setup time



Average hunt grace period



Average hunt duration



Sanity pills restore some sanity



Fuse box starts off



Fewer places to hide



Regain some of your lost equipment’s value if you die

Professional: For experienced Ghost hunters





The ghost can very rarely change its preferred room after moving



No setup time



Short hunt grace period



Long hunt duration



Sanity pills restore little sanity



Fuse box starts off



Much fewer hiding places

Serious ghost-facers can opt for the new Nightmare difficulty level, which is basically the same as the Professional level except that ghosts will change their preferred rooms more often, your sanity pills are basically Tic-Tacs, there are almost no hiding places, and some of your stuff is busted because of "paranormal interference." Sounds like a good time!

On top of all that, randomized weather effects will mix things up further—changes in temperature will make finding ghosts more difficult, fog will reduce visibility, that sort of thing—and the Ouija board has been revamped: You won't suffer too much if your entreaties go unanswered, but if you do get an answer from the other side, look out: When the ghosts respond, your sanity will be lowered "greatly."

Phasmophobia's Nightmare update, which also features an array of changes and fixes that you can dive into below, is live now.

Changes:

All ghost’s base speed and acceleration when chasing a player has been slightly increased



Ghost hunt duration has been lowered on small and medium maps



Ghosts now have a low chance to not leave fingerprints when interacting with the environment



Fingerprints now disappear after 60 seconds



Attic and basement ghosts now roam less often



Attic and basement ghosts will now only roam to the next floor and not the other side of the map



All contracts are now selectable at all times on the map screen



The average sanity will now be accurate instead of being random



The contract difficulty will now default to the difficulty you played last



The map description has been replaced with a difficulty description



The bone can now be a random bone from the human body, and has new visuals



Ghost footsteps can now only be heard when the ghost is moving



Changing screen resolution in the journal now offers confirmation



Freezing Temperatures evidence has been changed to account for the new weather, requiring a lower reading on the thermometer. Breath has been unchanged



The fuse box on and off indicator has been split into two different lights, instead of one that changes colour



Ghost sounds will now fade out instead of abruptly stopping



Ghost handprints and footprints have received new textures



Lighters will now turn off when swapped into your inventory



Ghosts can now blow out candles when the lights are turned on



Several rooms have been renamed on Edgefield, Bleasdale and Grafton



All ghost events will now last a minimum of 1 second



Window knocks will now give noise on the Parabolic



Several photo frames have had their photos replaced



The heartbeat will now fade in and out, the volume has also been lowered

Fixes