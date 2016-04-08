PC Gamer buying guides

We test a lot of hardware at PC Gamer to find the best of everything your rig will need. Whether it's accessories like mice, vital pieces like graphics cards, or even extras like screwdrivers, we've found the best choices for your computer. Check out all of our buying guides below, full of our top recommendations, budget options, and how we put each item to the test.

Not sure what components on your PC you need to upgrade? Our easy PC upgrade guide can help you figure out when you need a new graphics card, or CPU, or motherboard, or RAM...

10 things every PC gamer should own

New to PC gaming or just trying to fine tune your rig? Be sure to start with our list of 10 things every PC gamer should own.

The best gaming laptops

If you're looking to game on the go, our list of the best gaming laptops has options to fit whatever budget you are working with.

PC building components

The best CPUs

We compared the best processors on the market (with gaming in mind, naturally) to pick our favorite all-around CPU, a beefy high-end chip and a wallet-friendly budget model.

The best graphics cards

The soul of any gaming rig, we tested a ton of GPU's to find the best graphics cards you can buy for any rig.

The best gaming motherboards

The motherboard binds all of your PC's vital components together, but it's not just a receptacle for those parts. The best gaming motherboard ensures a stable, overclockable system with the right bells and whistles.

The best SSDs for gaming

An essential part of any modern PC, the best SSDs for gaming will boot into Windows in seconds and keey your load times to a minimum.

25 of the best PC cases

Looking for just the right case for your next build? Here are 25 we like a whole bunch. Can't hurt to have options.

PC accessories

The best gaming mice

We tested an absolutely huge number of mice to make our list of the best gaming mice, providing alternatives for those with small hands or who are left-handed.

The best gaming keyboards

We think mechanical keyboards are king for gaming, but our list of the best gaming keyboards has a membrane option for those who disagree.

The best chairs for PC gaming

Fast CPUs and graphics cards are great, but the best chairs for sitting at a PC will keep your spine in working order for years. You care about your spine, right?

The best gaming headsets

Audiophiles rejoice, because our list of the best gaming headsets has sorted through all the top options to find which pair of cans have the best fidelity.

The best wireless gaming headsets

Looking for a headset with a little bit more freedom? We put together our list of the best wireless gaming headsets when you want to game on the go.

The best gaming monitors

It doesn't matter how strong your PC is, the game has to look good on screen, and our list of the best monitors will make sure it does.

The best controller for PC gaming

We test the DualShock 4, Xbox controllers, and more for comfort, quality, and most importantly, compatibility with PC to find the best PC gamepad.

The best webcams

If you're looking to add a facecam to your livestream or YouTube videos, our list of the best webcams will make you look good doing it.

The best USB flash drives

Your average cheap, crappy USB drives are just that: cheap and crappy. We think it's worth it to go just a little bit further and get one of the options from our list of the best USB flash drives.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like these ones, include affiliate links to stores like Amazon. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which helps support our work evaluating PC components.