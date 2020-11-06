The best builds for Klee in Genshin Impact

Wondering how to get Klee in Genshin Impact? For some, she's the most annoying character in the game. For others, she's one of the funniest and most interesting. Her personality is similar to Paimon's, so however you feel about your little assistant is probably how you'll feel about Klee.

What everyone can agree on is that Klee is one of the game's best fighters. She's fast, explosive, and could be a key member of your party, if you can get your hands on her. If you do, you'll need to know everything about her attacks, how she fits into a squad, and how to put together the best Genshin Impact Klee build. Luckily, everything you need to know is right here.

How to get Klee in Genshin Impact

Klee is a limited-time hero. She's currently available in the Sparkling Steps banner, where she will remain until November 10. Gacha games typically recycle heroes, but if you want Klee, be sure to act fast. She's the only five-star hero in that banner, with Noelle, Xingqiu, and Sucrose the four-star alternatives.

Klee has a 0.6 percent chance of being pulled, but if you don't get a five-star pull in your first 90 pulls of a banner, the game has a pity mechanic which guarantees one. Alongside a five-star weapon, Klee is one of only two five-stars in Sparkling Steps, meaning you have a 50 percent chance to pull her after 90, and a 100 percent chance if you get to 180 pulls without her. That's an expensive route, but the only other option is luck.

Genshin Impact Klee overview

Klee attacks with a series of rapid and potent Pyro blasts, making her excellent at crowd control thanks to a heavy reliance on AoE attacks. The Spark Knight can leave explosions in her wake as she leaves the battle, providing a 25 percent attack boost to other Pyro fighters through her Talent, and can even set traps for enemies to wander into. She's one of the most frenetic fighters in the game. But there is some method to the madness.

Normal attack: Kaboom!

Klee performs three quick ranged attacks, dealing AoE Pyro damage. Charged Attack: Klee's projectile deals larger AoE Pyro damage.

Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty

Klee throws a fireball (named Jumpy Dumpty), which bounces three times, causing AoE Pyro damage with each bounce. On the final bounce, it leaves Pyro mines on the battlefield. It has two charges.

Elemental Burst: Sparks ‘n' Splash

This fiery attack deals prolonged AoE Pyro damage to all enemies near Klee.

Passives

Pounding Surprise: Klee has a 50 percent chance to gain an Explosive Spark with every successful Normal Attack, which supercharges her Charged Attack, dealing 50 percent more damage and costing no Stamina.

Klee has a 50 percent chance to gain an Explosive Spark with every successful Normal Attack, which supercharges her Charged Attack, dealing 50 percent more damage and costing no Stamina. Sparkling Burst: If Klee's Charged Attack gets a Crit hit, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy.

If Klee's Charged Attack gets a Crit hit, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy. All Of My Treasures!: All Mondstadt specialties are displayed on the mini-map while Klee is present.

Constellations

Chained Reactions: Attacks and Skills can summon sparks, which deal 120 percent of Sparks ‘n' Splash's damage level.

Jumpy Dumpty's level increases by 3. Sparkly Explosion: If Klee exits the battle during Sparks ‘n' Splash, it triggers an explosion worth 555 percent of her Attack stat as AoE Pyro damage.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Best Genshin Impact Klee build: Example set ups

Klee is a DPS hero and there isn't another way to play her. There is, however, some degree of control. Klee can either be a Pyro Ability DPS fighter, who enters the field briefly for explosions then ducks back out to recharge. Or she can be a more persistent, constant DPS fighter who stays in the battle for the long haul with normal and Charged Attacks.

Pyro Ability DPS Fighter

Weapon

Skyward Atlas: Increases Elemental damage by 12 percent and has a 50 percent chance to earn Favor Of The Clouds with Normal Attacks. This targets specific enemies with AoE attacks for 15 seconds, dealing 160 percent Attack damage. Favor Of The Clouds can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Artifact

Crimson Witch Of Flames: 2-part: 15 percent extra Pyro damage. 4-parts: 40 percent boost to Overload and Melting damage, 15 percent boost to Vaporize and Melt. For 15 seconds after Elemental Burst, the 2-part bonus effect is increased by 50 percent, for a maximum of three times.

Constant DPS Fighter

Weapon

Eye Of Perception: Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks have a 50 percent chance to fire Bolt Of Perception, dealing 240 percent of Klee's Attack stat as damage. It can bounce between enemies up to four times and can occur once every 12 seconds.

Artifacts

Gladiator's Finale: 2-parts: 18 percent Attack stat boost. 4-parts: Offers boost to Polearm, Sword, or Claymore fighters, but no boost to Klee's weapon.

2-parts: Increases Elemental Skill by 20 percent. 4-parts: Defeating an enemy has a 100 percent chance to remove Elemental Skill cooldown. Can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Combining Gladiator's Finale and Gambler is a good option, as Gladiator's Finale's 2-part boost is very useful, but the 4-part boost will not help Klee at all.