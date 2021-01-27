The best build for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Wondering how to get Xiao in Genshin Impact? Xiao is the only character to arrive in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update, and he's a demon hunter who lives in the Wangshu Inn. He’s the only remaining member of the Five Yakshas, whose quest is to eliminate the demons around Liyue.

Speaking of quests, Xiao is going to be central to the 1.3’s narrative, which is built around the Lantern Rite festival. He’s already been involved in the story so far when the Traveler has visited the Wangshu Inn, but he’s been relatively withdrawn, often keeping himself to himself. Hopefully his closer involvement in the story will see him develop a little bit more.

How to get Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao is a five-star character arriving in the 1.3 update’s first banner. He’s the only new character arriving in the update, but until the banner drops on February 3, we won’t know the odds of pulling him or who else will be in the banner with him.

All we know is that, as a five-star character, he’ll be eligible for pity pulls. These carry over from banner to banner.

Genshin Impact Xiao: An overview

Xiao is a polearm fighter, and he comes with a unique power which trades HP for extra strength. While his Elemental Burst is active, Xiao wears a mask which drains his HP while giving him a damage and range boost. He’s also an Anemo fighter, and deals Wind damage alongside his regular attacks.

He’s generally quite polite, if blunt, and is—something in the mould of a silent assassin. Despite his reserved nature, he’s quite the cinematic fighter.

Normal attack: Whirlwind Thrust

Normal Attack: Xiao performs six quick strikes with his polearm.

Xiao performs six quick strikes with his polearm. Charged Attack: Xiao will dive down and smash the ground. The higher he falls from, the more powerful the attack. It doubles up as his Plunging Attack.

Xiao will dive down and smash the ground. The higher he falls from, the more powerful the attack. It doubles up as his Plunging Attack. Plunging Attack: Xiao’s Charged Attack and Plunging Attack are the same.

Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling

Xiao dives forward, dealing Anemo damage to all enemies along the way. It can be used in mid-air, and has two charges.

Elemental Burst: Bane Of All Evil

Xiao takes on the form of the Yaksha, wearing a ghostly mask. During this time, Xiao’s attack range increases, his jumping ability increases, and his regular attacks deal Anemo damage. However, while he’s in this form, his HP will constantly drain.

Passives

Evil Conqueror - Tamer Of Demons: Bane Of All Evil gives Xiao a five percent damage increase, and this rises by a further five percent every 3 seconds up to 25 percent until the skill ends.

Bane Of All Evil gives Xiao a five percent damage increase, and this rises by a further five percent every 3 seconds up to 25 percent until the skill ends. Dissolution Eon - Heaven Fall: When Lemniscatic Wind Cycling is used, the next Lemniscatic Wind Cycling has a ten percent damage boost if activated within six seconds. This can stack up to three times.

When Lemniscatic Wind Cycling is used, the next Lemniscatic Wind Cycling has a ten percent damage boost if activated within six seconds. This can stack up to three times. Transcension - Gravity Defier: All party members get a 20 percentreduction in fall damage.

Constellations

Dissolution Eon - Destroyer Of Worlds: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling gains an extra charge.

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling gains an extra charge. Annihilation Eon - Blossom Of Kaleidos: Xiao’s Energy Recharge is increased by 25 percent when he's in the party but not currently active.

Xiao’s Energy Recharge is increased by 25 percent when he's in the party but not currently active. Evil Conqueror - Wrath Deity: Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s skill level by three, with a max level of 15.

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling’s skill level by three, with a max level of 15. Transcension - Extinction Of Suffering: Xiao gains a 100 percent defense bonus when his HP falls below 50 percent.

Xiao gains a 100 percent defense bonus when his HP falls below 50 percent. Evolution Eon - Origin Of Ignorance: Increases Bane Of All Evil’s skill level by three, with a max level of 15.

Increases Bane Of All Evil’s skill level by three, with a max level of 15. Evil Conqueror - Vigilant Yaksha: During Bane Of All Evil, hitting two or more enemies with Charged Attacks gives Lemniscatic Wind Cycling an additional charge, while reducing its cooldown by one second.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Best Genshin Impact Xiao build: Example set up

Xiao is a DPS fighter, and since his abilities can turn his regular attacks into Anemo attacks, build should be focused on raising his Attack stats so this transformation is even more deadly.

Weapon: Primordial Jade Winged Spear

On a hit, this weapon gets a 3.2 percent attack boost for six seconds, and can stack seven times, occurring once every 0.3 seconds. A fully levelled up Primordial Jade Winged Spear gives a 6 percent attack boost per attack, or 24 percent once full stacked.

Weapon: Halberd

This three star weapon is the cheap alternative to increasing Xiao’s damage. One attack every ten seconds will deal an additional 160% damage, or 320% damage when fully leveled up. This lasts for just one attack and does not stack.

Artifacts