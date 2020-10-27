The best builds for Venti in Genshin Impact

Looking for a solid Genshin Impact Venti build? Genshin Impact boasts a variety of characters that master different weapons and elements, so you may be looking for a few pointers on the best Genshin Impact build to complete your dream team. The wandering bard Venti brings a lot of strategies to the table, and is versatile enough to be viable as a support or DPS hero.

That's why I've broken down who Venti is, how to get him, along with some example builds that feature the most accessible components so you can get the best out of him. Here's a Genshin Impact Venti build to fulfill various roles.

How to get Venti in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately, given that Venti is a 5-star character, he's an extremely rare reward. Specifically you'll need to Wish for him on the limited-time Ballad in Goblets banner, of which the chances of snagging him are a measly 0.6 percent. Ouch. You're guaranteed a five-star character after 90 Wishes, but even then it's not guaranteed to be Venti. I wish you the best of luck: You'll need it.

Genshin Impact Venti overview

As a ranged DPS/Support, Venti is best keeping his distance as much as possible while dealing damage. And since he’s an Anemo unit, his skills complement that approach. Skyward Sonnet is a good way of delaying your enemies and also getting out of tricky situations by launching up in the air and gliding to safety. Wind’s Grand Ode is the perfect combination of crowd control and continuous damage, too.

Normal attack: Divine Marksmanship

Normal Attack: Shoots up to six consecutive arrows.

Shoots up to six consecutive arrows. Charged Attack: A precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. A fully-charged shot deals Anemo damage.

A precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. A fully-charged shot deals Anemo damage. Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows from mid-air and strikes the ground dealing AoE damage.

Elemental skill: Skyward Sonnet

Press: Summons a Wind Domain at the enemy's location, dealing AoE Anemo damage and launching enemies up in the air.

Summons a Wind Domain at the enemy's location, dealing AoE Anemo damage and launching enemies up in the air. Hold: Summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo damage and launching affected enemies into the air. After unleashing this ability, Venti rides the wind current.

Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Summons a huge Stormeye that sucks in object and enemies along its path, dealing continuous Anemo damage.

Elemental Absorption: If the Stormeye comes into contact with any different element, it will also deal elemental damage of that type. Occurs once per use.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Passives

Embrace of Winds: Holding Skyward Sonnet creates a wind current that lasts for 20 seconds.

Holding Skyward Sonnet creates a wind current that lasts for 20 seconds. Stormeye: Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of the other element.

Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of the other element. Windrider: Decreases gliding stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20 percent. Not stackable with talents with the same effect.

Constellations

Splitting Gale: Fires two additional arrows per aimed shot that deals 33 percent of the original arrow's damage. May hit and damage the same target in close range. Each arrow has its own critical rate.

Fires two additional arrows per aimed shot that deals 33 percent of the original arrow's damage. May hit and damage the same target in close range. Each arrow has its own critical rate. Breeze of Reminiscence: Skyward Sonnet decreases enemy Anemo Resistance by 12 percent for 10 seconds. Enemies launched up in the air suffer an additional 12 percent Anemo and Physical Resistance debuff.

Skyward Sonnet decreases enemy Anemo Resistance by 12 percent for 10 seconds. Enemies launched up in the air suffer an additional 12 percent Anemo and Physical Resistance debuff. Ode to Thousand Winds: Increases the level of Wind's Grand Ode by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the level of Wind's Grand Ode by three, up to a maximum of 15. Hurricane of Freedom: When picking an Elemental Orb or Particle, Venti receives a 25 percent Anemo damage bonus for 10 seconds.

When picking an Elemental Orb or Particle, Venti receives a 25 percent Anemo damage bonus for 10 seconds. Concerto dal Cielo: Increases the level of Skyward Sonnet by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the level of Skyward Sonnet by three, up to a maximum of 15. Storm of Defiance: Targets who take damage from Wind's Grand Ode have their Anemo Resistance decreased by 20 percent. If an Elemental Absorption occurs, then their resistance towards the corresponding Element is also decreased by 20 percent.

Genshin Impact Venti build: Example setups

Support

Weapon

The Stringless: Increases Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent.

Increases Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent. OR Favonius Warbow: Critical hits have a 60/70/80/90/100 percent chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 Energy. Occurs once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.

Artifacts

The Exile: 2 parts: Energy Recharge +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 Energy for other party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Cannot stack.

2 parts: Energy Recharge +20 percent. 4 parts: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 Energy for other party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Cannot stack. Viridescent Venerer: 2 parts: Anemo damage +15 percent. 4 parts: Increases Swirl damage by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

This build reduces Venti’s Elemental Skill and Burst cooldowns while improving his energy recharge, helping you spam Wind's Grand Ode as often as possible and inflicting Swirl Reactions that can spread the rest of the team’s element effects.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Sniper DPS

Weapon

Compound Bow: Normal attack and aimed shot hits increase ATK by 4/5/6/7/8 percent and normal attack SPD by 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4 percent for 6 seconds. Max 4 stacks. Occurs once every 0.3 seconds.

Normal attack and aimed shot hits increase ATK by 4/5/6/7/8 percent and normal attack SPD by 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4 percent for 6 seconds. Max 4 stacks. Occurs once every 0.3 seconds. OR Sharpshooter's Oath: Increases damage against weak spots by 24/30/36/42/48 percent.

Artifacts

Wanderer's Troupe: 2 parts: Elemental Mastery +80 4 Parts: Increases Charged Attack damage by 35 percent if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Making use of the fully-charged shot as a way to eliminate targets one by one from afar, this build becomes significantly stronger as you unlock the first star of Venti’s constellation, which gives versatility close range as well.

Mixed

Weapon

The Stringless: Increases Elemental Skill Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent.

Increases Elemental Skill Burst damage by 24/30/36/42/48 percent. OR Royal Bow: As an enemy is damaged, critical rate increases by 8 percent. Max 5 stacks. A critical hit removes all stacks.

Artifacts

Viridescent Venerer: 2 parts: Anemo damage +15 percent. 4 parts: Increases Swirl damage by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

2 parts: Anemo damage +15 percent. 4 parts: Increases Swirl damage by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds. OR Berserker: 2 parts: Critical rate +12 percent

2 parts: Critical rate +12 percent OR Gladiator's Finale: 2 parts: Attack +18 percent

Depending on weapon and artifacts of choice, this Genshin Impact Venti build retains some of the supporting capacity while giving a decent boost to damage speed and critical rate.