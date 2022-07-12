Everything we know about Genshin Impact's Dori

Dori is one of the new Sumeru characters set to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0 and, though small in stature, this mercantile mastermind drives a hard bargain. Unlike Collei (opens in new tab) and Tighnari (opens in new tab), the other two incoming Sumeru characters, Dori doesn't use the Dendro element that's arriving with the new jungle-filled region. But since new elemental reactions like Catalyze are Electro-based, she might still come in pretty handy.

There isn't that much official info about Dori right now, but there are some leaks and lots of speculation going on. In this Genshin Impact Dori guide, I'll talk through her possible release date, what's known about her backstory, as well as her kit of abilities, element and weapon.

Be aware that since there's no official info on a lot of these, it's possible that some stuff will change before Dori actually releases.

When miHoYo previews new characters on Twitter, it usually means that they are arriving in the next version. If so, Dori will launch alongside Sumeru in version 3.0, after Genshin Impact 2.8 (opens in new tab). That is skipping a version, but the same happened with the arrival of Inazuma, where we jumped from update 1.7 straight to 2.0.

Each version of Genshin lasts six weeks, so that makes the Dori release date around August 24. This will likely change depending on whether she turns out to be a four-star or five-star character, but since she's not one of the new Dendro-users, the former is more likely. If that's the case, Dori will probably release alongside a five-star in the second half of version 3.0, three weeks later, the same way Yoimiya (opens in new tab) and Sayu (opens in new tab) were paired together when Inazuma launched.

"No matter how rare the experimental materials are, you can buy them from Dori. I don't know where she gets her goods from..." — Tighnari◆ Dori◆ Treasure of Dream Garden◆ Sumeru Merchant◆ Electro◆ Magicae Lucerna#GenshinImpact #Sumeru pic.twitter.com/qLjPqzAevBJuly 11, 2022 See more

Who is Dori?

As with Tighnari, there aren't that many details about Dori's backstory right now. We know that she's one of Sumeru's most resourceful merchants, able to procure anything from strange materials to rare objects, but her prices are high, which is why she's liked and disdained in equal measure.

She also lives in a place called the Palace of Alcazarzaray, which is likely one of the new Sumeru locations we'll get to visit in version 3.0. All in all, Dori just sounds like a character who's obsessed with amassing lots of Mora.

What are Dori's abilities?

We know for sure that Dori is an Electro character, and according to a source called BLANK (opens in new tab), her kit is based around using a turret and a magic lamp to heal and deal Electro damage, though this could change. It seems like her whole aesthetic is based around a genie companion (opens in new tab) who fights with her, most likely a little similar to Fischl and her raven Oz.

[Questionable]Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 CharsTighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, BowCollei - 4 Star, Dendro, BowDori - 4 Star, Electro, ClaymoreDendro TravellerJune 23, 2022 See more