Everything we know about Ayaka in Genshin Impact

The release of Inazuma and version 2.0 is right around the corner, and with it, the Genshin Impact Ayaka banner. This event sees the popular five-star hero take to the stage as players are finally able to wish for her with boosted rates. But what do we know about Kamisato Ayaka?

Firstly, Ayaka is a five-star Cryo sword-wielder and daughter of the Kamisato clan, one of the Tri-Commission that presides over daily governmental affairs in Inazuma. She's a princess beloved by her people, that she's going to play a significant role in the Inazuma Archon quest, and that, like Mona, she has an Alternative Sprint where she shrouds herself in icy fog. She's also the second Inazuman character to be released after Kazuha.

So when can you get your hands on her? I've got all the details in this Genshin Impact Ayaka guide.

The Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release date is July 21, the same day that version 2.0 launches.

Ayaka is the headlining character for Inazuma with The Heron's Court banner, but we know that further down the road we're getting pyrotechnician archer, Yoimiya, and sleepy ninja, Sayu, as part of the second Inazuma banner: Tapestry of Eternal Flames.

Watch the Genshin Impact Ayaka trailer

Though the official character demo with voiceover hasn't been released just yet, you can see Ayaka in action as part of the Genshin Impact 2.0 special program. You can find that in the video above, which is skipped to 34:10 so you can watch her character trailer, alongside Yoimiya and Sayu.

What are Ayaka's abilities?

Since she originally launched in beta and was featured in the 2.0 special program, we already know a good deal about Ayaka's attacks, burst, skills, and constellations (also via Honey Hunter World). Here they are:

Normal Attack: Kamisato Art - Kabuki Normal Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash a flurry of sword ki. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Kamisato Art - Hyouka Summons blooming ice to launch nearby opponents, dealing AoE Cryo damage.

Alternative Sprint Kamisato Art - Hyouka Summons blooming ice to launch nearby opponents, dealing AoE Cryo damage.

Elemental Burst Kamisato Art - Soumetsu Ayaka summons a snowstorm that unleashes a Frostflake Seki no To that surges forward. This storm of ice deals Cryo damage to enemies it touches and explodes when it's finished, causing AoE Cryo damage.

Passives Fruits of Shinsa When Ayaka crafts Weapon Ascension Materials she has a 10% chance to receive twice the amount. Amatsumi Kunitsumi Sanctification After using Hyouka, Ayaka's regular attacks deal 30% increased damage for six seconds. Kanten Senmyou When Cryo is applied to enemies at the end of Senho, Ayaka restores 10 stamina and gains 18% bonus Cryo damage for ten seconds.