Ghost Recon Online gets Assassin's Creed III items for cross-promotional cosplay

The first of three Assassin's Creed III Tyranny of King Washington DLC episodes releases next Tuesday, prompting Ubisoft to initiate tactical cross-promotion operation "Put Hoods in Ghost Recon Online." From today until March 1st, 11 Assassin's Creed-themed items are available for unlock or purchase in the free-to-play tactical shooter's open beta .

There are five new Recon class items—the trademark assassinatin' hood and four pieces of body armor—and six Abstergo Industries weapons: the F2000 SP AC, Fiveseven AC, MG36 KV AC, P90 C AC, Sentinel SR-1 AC, and Pentagun SP AC.

I'm going to imagine the hardened recon specialist below was called to action in the middle of putting on his PAX cosplay outfit.

