Genshin Impact 2.3: Everything we know

Looking for a round up of what's new in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update? The winter update, 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms,' sees us venture back to Dragonspine for the annual Adventurers' Guild winter training. We'll perform gruelling exercises such as building snowmen, but will also get to take part in a sinister-looking quest involving Albedo and Eula, tying into the rerun banners featuring them both.

Back in Inazuma we'll face the new Golden Wolflord boss, investigate a spate of animal disappearances across the islands, and a mysterious warrior dog who seems to be responsible. Speaking of dogs: Canine commander, Gorou, is also arriving as part of the same banner as Oni-delinquent, Arataki Itto. Other than that, there's the usual roster of returning events, new weapons, character quests, and features for the Genshin Impact teapot.

In the meantime, if you still haven't checked out 2.2 yet, let us help you solve the Tsurumi Island fog puzzle and find your way to the new area, as well as getting your hands on the Genshin Impact Peculiar Pinion gadget. Anyway, let's take a look at what Genshin Impact 2.3 has in store.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 release date is November 24. The new rerun banners also launch on this day, letting us Wish for Eula and Albedo.

Characters

Genshin Impact 2.3 characters: What are the new banners?

There are two new Genshin Impact 2.3 characters, and two reruns. The new rerun banners let players Wish for two five-star characters at once, but also share a Pity count, meaning you're guaranteed a five-star character by your 90th wish collectively. Here are the characters we'll be able to wish for:

Arataki Itto

This five-star Geo claymore-user and Oni gang leader seems like a lot of fun. He can throw a bull at his enemies, and his burst lets him enter a super damage-dealing state. He will appear alongside Gorou on the 'Oni's Royale' banner that should release on December 14.

Gorou

Though this four-star Geo archer appeared all the way back in version 2.0, he's only just becoming playable now. He'll appear on the same banner as Itto, though we don't know who the other two four-stars on that banner are yet.

Albedo

Chief alchemist of the Knights of Favonius, Albedo is a five-star Geo catalyst-user who first appeared in version 1.2 alongside the Dragonspine region. His release date is November 24, same day as the new version.

Eula

Captain of the Knights of Favonius' scouts, Eula is a five-star Cryo claymore-user with a penchant for crushing enemies with physical damage. She'll be back for a rerun alongside Albedo.

Weapons

(Image credit: miHoyo)

Genshin Impact 2.3 weapons and artifacts

There are two new weapons in Genshin Impact 2.3, and a couple of artifact sets:

Weapons Name Rarity (stars) Type Redhorn Stonethresher 5 Claymore Cinnabar Spindle 4 Sword

Name Two-piece effect Four-piece effect Husk of Opulent Dreams +30% defense Obtain the curiosity effect in the following conditions: when active, the character gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack (every 0.3 seconds). When not active, the character gains one stack (every 0.3 seconds). Curiosity stacks four times, incrementally providing a 6% defense and Geo damage bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining Curiosity, one stack is lost. Ocean-Hued Clam +15% healing bonus When the character heals, a Sea-Dyed Foam appears for three seconds, then explodes, dealing damage based on 90% of the amount healed. One Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds, and can accumulate up to 30,000 HP. Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be active at once. The effect can be triggered even if the character is not active.

Events

(Image credit: miHoyo)

Genshin Impact 2.3 events

We've got a mixture of both new and old events coming in Genshin Impact 2.3. First, the headliner: Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. Similar to Moonlight Merriment, we'll be completing a series of challenges to earn event currency and the exclusive four-star Cinnabar Spindle sword. These include agility training, where we collect insignias and use buffs to overcome a timed obstacle course, tracker training, where we melt ice while avoiding enemies, and combat training, where we activate lures and use Scarlet Quartz-based buffs to win battles.

More importantly, these challenges reward you with components to build snowmen and earn rewards, including the usual crop of Primogems and materials, but also that fancy sword. You'll need to be at least adventure rank 20 to take part, and have completed some prerequisite quests—they weren't specific, but I'd assume that's Albedo's story quest, 'Princeps Cretaceus Chapter'. You can also take your snowmen back to the Serenitea pot once the event ends.

Next up, we're back in Inazuma helping out the Bantan Sango detective agency in Bantan Sango Case File: The Warrior Dog. This involves liberating kidnapped animals from bandits, and stealing them away from areas patrolled by Canine Bunshin—warrior dogs carrying swords in their mouths. These Shiba Sif-wannabes can be confounded with the new event gadget: the Ubiquity Net. This tool is used to save animals, as well as distract, and stun the sword-wielding pups. After the event, the net will also be able to copy animals and add them to your Serenitea Pot.

The remaining events are ones we've seen previously. If you enjoyed Labyrinth Warriors, then Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light might be for you, since it involves completing stages with a set roster of trial characters, deactivating traps with elemental abilities, and fighting battles. Energy Amplifier is also a little similar to Labyrinth Warriors, letting us tailor Deceitful Domains (trial battles) and use fragments to decide what buffs we want to take into the challenges. Marvelous Merchandise is also back—find Liben, give him whatever junk he wants, get rewards.

Last, but not least, we've got a story quest for Arataki Itto called 'Taurus Iracundus', and two new hangouts—one for Beidou, and one for Gorou.

Bosses

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Who's the new weekly boss?

The Golden Wolflord also arrives as a weekly boss in Genshin Impact 2.3. The king of the Rifthound Whelps is making its home on Tsurumi island, in the same arena where we fought the Ruin Grader in Shadow of the Ancients. Like Boreas, we can also challenge it anytime.

From what we saw, it has a vortex attack, a beam, and it applies the same corrosion effect that its minion does—slowly damaging all characters at once. When it loses enough health, it summons Rifthound Alphas to provide it with shields. This final stage of the fight boosts its attack, while decreasing its Geo resistance, so you can make use of that shiny new Gorou or Itto.

Can I use the Ubiquity Net to build my very own Fox army?

Yes. Yes, you can.