All Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.6 codes have arrived, giving you another bump to your Primogem hoard that you can use when pulling for new or rerunning characters in the latest update. For those who might have just started playing, miHoYo holds a livestream every six weeks in which it runs through the latest content arriving in the game—missions, events, new regions, but most importantly, what characters are coming.

As an incentive for tuning in, there are three Genshin Impact codes that they drop during the livestream, which you can redeem for a few extra Primogems. It's not exactly enough to get you a five-star, but any extra helps, especially if you're a free-to-player. This time around we can expect five-star cryo character Escoffier, four-star anemo character, Ifa, as well as rumoured reruns for Kinnich, Navia, and the Raiden Shogun.

As always, I'll put the livestream codes in the list as they go live, and I've included redemption details down below in case this is your first time claiming them. Since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so, you'll want to grab these as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

GI56Paralogism - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore ChefEscoffier0507 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit IfaCacucu0507 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two different ways to redeem your Genshin codes, but to do either, you'll need to get to Adventure Rank 10 in the game by playing a bit—it doesn't take too long, don't worry. Once you've reached the appropriate rank, you can redeem codes in the game itself:

Start Genshin Impact

Open the in-game menu

Select Settings and then choose Account

Click Redeem Now and enter a code into the box

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox

Or you can redeem codes via the official website:

Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site

Input your details and choose the region with your character

Enter a code into the box and click redeem

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox