Gamescom 2013: all the stories from day one

Gamescom hasn't officially started yet, but even though the doors are closed, the big players decided to show off some games anyway. Possibly in a smelly old shack out the back. Between their excitable gibber, and the pre-announcements being excreted through the interwireless digiclouds, we've already gleaned plenty of info about The Future of Electronic Computer Gaming.
Here's your round-up of the first day's PC news.
- Tom Clancy's The Division is coming to the PC . Who would have ever guessed?
- World of Warplanes gets a lavish CGI trailer, and a release date .
- Neither Peggle 2 nor Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare will be on PC at launch. Boo!
- The free-to-play Command & Conquer is getting singleplayer and co-op campaign missions next year.
- The Sims 4 will "explore the gamut of human emotions" . Data would be proud.
- Much like its parent, Battlefield 4 will also come in Premium flavour , giving players access to five planned expansions.
- EVE: Valkyrie will shoot your Oculus Rift nestled head into space next year.
- Dragon Age: Inquisition gets a new dev diary , this one focusing on the world of Thedas, and the Inquisiton.
- Sci-fi FPS Alien Rage is out next month . We might as well rage right back at them.
- We've picked up an exciting gameplay trailer for Titanfall , and stuffed it inside our robust metallic frame.
- City Interactive introduce us to the Lords of the Fallen with a new CGI trailer.
