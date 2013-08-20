EVE: Valkyrie announced, promises multiplayer space dogfighting with the Oculus Rift

CCP have just announce EVE: Valkyrie, the online, Oculus Rift-enabled space dogfighting sim, formerly known as EVE-VR. For fans of the now-deceased UK podcast, you may remember it as the game Tom Senior once described as like being "[CENSORED] out of an [CENSORED]" . Enjoy working out what fits in those blanks. While details are still thin, a new trailer gives a taste of what to expect when the game is released next year.

A website has also been launched , for those who want to stay locked to the game's six.

"From the moment this year's Fanfest attendees first got their hands on EVE-VR, the question has been, 'When can I have this?'" CCP boss Hilmar Petursson told IGN . "What started as a passion project by a small, incredibly talented group of CCP developers became one of the most highly anticipated games of the year — before we even announced it. We have big plans for EVE: Valkyrie and I can't wait to share more details later this year."

For all the news coming out of Cologne, make space in your browser for our Gamescom 2013 coverage . 'Space', see? Because this is a game about space. Look, it's been a long day.