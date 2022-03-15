Future Games Show's Spring Showcase announces hosts and details content

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, presented by GamesRadar+, returns on March 24 with an exclusive look at some of the most exciting games coming this year. The show will feature more than 40 games, including eight new reveals from publishers such as Frontier Foundry, Nacon, and a showcase from Team17.

The Future Games Show is run by Future, which is the owner of PC Gamer.

Today it was announced that the show will be hosted by actors Ashly Burch (best-known for playing Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West) and John Macmillan (Varl in Horizon Forbidden West).

"It's a privilege to be presenting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 24 with my friend and fellow Horizon co-star, John Macmillan," says Burch. "I'm really looking forward to the show. Tune in on the night for a bunch of sweet, sweet exclusives, reveals and other fun stuff!”

Some of the show's highlights are:

Vampire: The Masquerade—Swansong will debut a new gameplay trailer

Team17 will showcase a selection of upcoming games

Forever Skies will present a deep dive gameplay trailer

Frontier Foundry announcement

World premier of the new game from Demagog Studios, the creators of Golf Club: Wasteland

The show will be broadcast on Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar. As ever it will feature a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, trailers and new announcements.

You can follow the show's Twitter for more updates, and below is a short highlight reel of previous extravaganzas. This is the first of three planned shows for 2022, with the Spring Showcase scheduled to be followed by Summer and Autumn shows.