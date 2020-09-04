Where to bounce on different dog toys at Ant Manor in Fortnite

Fortnite week 2 challenges are here, and once again players will be going all over the map to complete them and earn some bonus XP. One week 2 challenge asks you to "bounce on different dog toys at Ant Manor." You'd be forgiven for not knowing where Ant Manor is located, given it's not a major POI on the map.

Thankfully, we've whipped up this helpful guide to show you where to go and how to complete the Ant Manor challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see in the map above, Ant Manor is located south of Sweaty Sands, west of the crater left by Mjolnir, and northeast of Holly Hedges.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ant Manor itself is actually way bigger than you might expect. It's a giant dog house located on top of a carved out reverse-crater that appears to have been summoned by Thor's Bifrost, much like the rest of season 4's characters. You'll notice a dog bowl with the name "Anton" on it. Fans of the Ant-Man movies will recognize this doghouse as belonging to Anton, the super-sized ant-pet of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang.

To finish the challenge, you'll need to bounce on four dog toys scattered about the Ant-Manor. These are any of the normal-looking (but still giant-sized) dog toys laying around, like the mylar bones or tennis balls. If you're struggling to find the four toys the challenge requires, you can hop down a hole in the dog house or the anthill nearby. There's a small series of tunnels beneath the Ant Manor that has a couple more toys.

Once you've done that, you'll have finished the challenge and earned 25,000 XP.