You'll unlock the Furniture Fluster quest as soon as you hit level two friendship with the Cheshire Cat in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you can imagine, he hasn't stopped causing chaos in the valley and you're the one responsible for cleaning it up. This quest brings in quite a few villagers too, who are all just as annoyed with him as you probably are.

As soon as you've hit level two friendship, you'll be able to kick off the Furniture Fluster quest by talking to the Cheshire Cat. There aremurmurings of a villager having the furniture in their house rearranged, which the cat finds amusing. Here's what you need to do to solve his riddles and complete the quest.

How to complete the Furniture Fluster quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first clue the Cheshire Cat gives you is the phrase "a diamond in the rough", which is a reference to Aladdin. Head to Jasmine and Aladdin's house and you'll find three furniture items that do not belong there. Speak to Aladdin and he will express his confusion and ask you to sort it out. Pick up the three purple pieces of furniture and go back to the Cheshire Cat, who won't be much help.

You need to return the furniture to its rightful owner, Daisy Duck. Speak to her and she will explain that her furniture went missing and was replaced with something else. Go to her house, and you'll see old rusty furniture lying around. Pick up the wrong furniture and place her missing furniture in its rightful place. She'll ask you to help her find the rightful owner of the rusty furniture, which is Wall-E.

Speak to Wall-E and go to his house. You won't need to pick up any more furniture, you just need to place the rusty items in their rightful places. After this, speak to the Cheshire Cat and he'll confess that he's lost Aladdin's missing furniture. You will need to craft the three items he lost, and to do that you'll need the following materials:

10 x Fiber

25 x Softwood

3 x Purple Rising Penstemon

3 x Green Rising Penstemon

When you've gathered these, take them to a crafting station and you will be able to craft the following items:

1 x Pretty Pillow

1 x Agrabah Table

1 x Intricate Chest

Go to Aladdin's house and place the furniture in the spots marked by pink Cheshire Cat pawprints. Speak to Aladdin when you've done this, and he'll complain about the Cheshire Cat and ask you to go and have a word with him. Go back to the Cheshire Cat and essentially tell him off for his behaviour, and he will give you his word that it'll never happen again, completing the Furniture Fluster quest.