Divinity dev will announce two new RPGs "whenever they're ready"

In his GDC talk on the development of Divinity: Original Sin, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke gave us a hint of what we can expect from Larian's next game. Or, rather, its next two games. If you missed the news back in December, Divinity: Original Sin was successful enough for Larian to start working on two new RPGs using the same engine. Vincke casually said that Larian may reveal those games at E3 in a few months—or in 2016. "Whenever they're ready," he said.

Larian is expanding to develop its next games more quickly. And a couple themes from Vincke's talk may offer some clues as to what Larian will (or, more likely, won't) be doing with its future RPGs. Vincke pays close competition to his competitors, both to avoid release overlap (he suggested not releasing an epic open world game starring a man looking for someone this May, for example) and thematic similarities. Don't expect the next Divinity to be too similar to Dragon Age, Pillars of Eternity, or The Witcher 3.

And no matter when Larian gets around to announcing its next RPGs, don't be surprised if their release dates get pushed back a time or two. For Divinity: Original Sin, Larian went all-in, pumping more and more money and time into the game instead of compromising their vision and releasing it early. That strategy nearly bankrupted the studio, but it paid off in more than 500,000 sales. With Original Sin's success under its belt, we wouldn't expect to see Larian's next RPGs until they're completely ready.