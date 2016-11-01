Dishonored 2's system requirements announced

So far, Dishonored 2 has shown off everything from crafty and cunning escapes to how its setting Karnaca is constructed. I must admit, it's all looked lovely and, come next Friday, November 11, those of you who agree will get the chance to sample it for yourselves.
The question is: can your PC handle it? Publisher Bethesda has now unveiled the minimum and recommended system settings required to run Dishonored 2, and has also detailed a number of advanced settings which can be toggled on and off at your discretion.
Minimum:
- Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions)
- Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better
- 8 GB RAM
- 60 GB free HDD space
- NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB or better
- Contains a single disc
- Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game
- Requires Steam activation
Recommended:
- Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
- Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-8350 or better
- 16 GB RAM
- 60 GB free HDD space
- NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or better
- Contains a single disc
- Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game
- Requires Steam activation
PC drivers:
- NVIDIA: 375.70
- AMD: 16.10.2
As for the advanced settings, the following list will let players tune their own games as they best see fit.
Visual Settings:
- Adaptive Resolution
- Gamma
- Window Mode/Borderless/Fullscreen
- V-Synch
- Texture Details
- Models Details
- Environmental Details
- Antialiasing
- Rat Shadows
- Bloodfly Shadows
- Water Quality
- Shadow Quality
- View Distance
- Video Card Selection
- Resolution
- Monitor Selection
- Field of Vision
Hardware NVidia Specifics:
- HBAO+
- TXAA
- Surround technology
- Ansel
As noted above, preloading begins Tuesday, November 8 via Steam—ahead of Dishonored 2's Friday, November 11 launch.