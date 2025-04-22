Here are the Oblivion Remastered system specs: 'More friendly to gamers with modern hardware' and Steam Deck Verified

Of course I just hit the download button as soon as the livestream had finished and they said "The Oblivion remaster will be available... today." But if you want a quick heads-up as to the hardware you're going to need in your rig to be able to play the TES classic here are the deets:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended OS Window 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7 6800K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5 10600K Memory 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 2080 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 125 GB available space 125 GB available space

Steam Deck Verified: ✅

Tom Mustaine, external projects and studio director at Bethesda, noted that it was making Oblivion Remastered "more friendly to gamers with modern hardware. This is Oblivion in its most complete form." Basically, less potato-faced and hard on the 2025 eyeballs.

I mean, in my mind's eye Oblivion remains pin sharp, and beautiful, but that's because I haven't played it for a good many years now. And from looking at the side-by-sides from the recent livestream you can see the extra detail and lighting effects the switch to Unreal Engine 5 has given it.

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

But, thankfully for your GPU, no RTX minimums here, as the game doesn't appear to have any RTX ray tracing baked into it, just a pretty "advanced real-time lighting system" that's built out of UE5's Lumen system. If your rig doesn't support hardware Lumn ray tracing you can fall back to the software version for the lighting system instead.

"We've leveraged nearly every major feature from Unreal Engine 5," says Alex Murphy, executive producer at Virtuos, the remaster's developer.

Given the fact that the studio has created new character models and "stunning landscapes that use millions of polygons in each asset" you can understand why the file size is so damned big. But oof, 125 GB?! Those are some detailed models and high-res textures right there.

I guess that's one of the reasons you're also going to need to have 16 GB of RAM in your system, too. Though that's where gaming is absolutely going, it does seem pretty high for the memory requirements to be set at 16 GB, with 32 GB the recommendation.

Thankfully, in these times of terrible graphics card pricing, you're probably not going to have to worry about going out and getting yourself a new GPU. Which, I'll admit, is a relief.