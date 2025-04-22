Here are the Oblivion Remastered system specs: 'More friendly to gamers with modern hardware' and Steam Deck Verified

There's Lumen software and hardware ray tracing, so no RTX actually required.

Oblivion Remastered
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Of course I just hit the download button as soon as the livestream had finished and they said "The Oblivion remaster will be available... today." But if you want a quick heads-up as to the hardware you're going to need in your rig to be able to play the TES classic here are the deets:

Minimum

Recommended

OS

Window 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7 6800K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5 10600K

Memory

16 GB RAM

32 GB RAM

Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 2080

DirectX

Version 12

Version 12

Storage

125 GB available space

125 GB available space

  • Steam Deck Verified: ✅

Tom Mustaine, external projects and studio director at Bethesda, noted that it was making Oblivion Remastered "more friendly to gamers with modern hardware. This is Oblivion in its most complete form." Basically, less potato-faced and hard on the 2025 eyeballs.

I mean, in my mind's eye Oblivion remains pin sharp, and beautiful, but that's because I haven't played it for a good many years now. And from looking at the side-by-sides from the recent livestream you can see the extra detail and lighting effects the switch to Unreal Engine 5 has given it.

Oblivion Remastered

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

But, thankfully for your GPU, no RTX minimums here, as the game doesn't appear to have any RTX ray tracing baked into it, just a pretty "advanced real-time lighting system" that's built out of UE5's Lumen system. If your rig doesn't support hardware Lumn ray tracing you can fall back to the software version for the lighting system instead.

"We've leveraged nearly every major feature from Unreal Engine 5," says Alex Murphy, executive producer at Virtuos, the remaster's developer.

Given the fact that the studio has created new character models and "stunning landscapes that use millions of polygons in each asset" you can understand why the file size is so damned big. But oof, 125 GB?! Those are some detailed models and high-res textures right there.

I guess that's one of the reasons you're also going to need to have 16 GB of RAM in your system, too. Though that's where gaming is absolutely going, it does seem pretty high for the memory requirements to be set at 16 GB, with 32 GB the recommendation.

Thankfully, in these times of terrible graphics card pricing, you're probably not going to have to worry about going out and getting yourself a new GPU. Which, I'll admit, is a relief.

Dave James
Dave James
Editor-in-Chief, Hardware

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

