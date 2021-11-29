This Cyber Monday TV deal is one of the cheapest ways to get an acceptable 4K picture

If you've made it until now and haven't taken advantage of a Cyber Monday TV deal, then I may have just the thing for you. If there's still a 40" gap in your living room where a screen should be, and you don't have the wallet wriggle-room to shop at the higher end of the market, then give the TCL 43" 4 Series a look. It's now $50 off to $279.99 at Best Buy.

Granted, it's not going to be competing with the panels on our list of the best 4K TVs for gaming. At this price that sort of goes without saying. Our favourite budget pick, the 50-inch Hisense Class H8G isn't far away from double the price of the TCL, even though it's on sale with $114.96 off at Amazon. But it has been plenty cheaper before.

Its specs put the TCL 4 Series firmly in value territory, but you'd think so for 43-inches of 4K TV for less than $300. I haven't tried it myself, nor have we tested it officially on the site, but after taking a sweep of other reviews out there, the consensus is that it's a basic box, but a cheap way of getting Roku, which is built in. And it also uses the Android TV interface, which is easily navigable. It doesn't offer Dolby Atmos—although you may pair it with a sound bar that does—and it doesn't get bright enough to get you the most out of HDR.

For a healthy chunk under $300 you get a basic 4K set and not much more. It's ok for gaming and general viewing and has built-in Roku. If you want a simple TV for not much money, this is worth considering.

It looks okay in terms of gaming. As I said the picture won't be the best, but it does have low-enough input lag. Just don't expect HDMI 2.1 or anything north of 60Hz. That said, if you're thinking of putting this in your home office as a cheap monitor alternative, it's not too big at 43 inches, depending on the size of your desk. And at that size the 4K pixel pitch will be nice and tight.

While it won't trouble our best gaming monitors, we have found plenty of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals you might consider. For example, the BenQ EL2870U has a smaller 28-inch screen, but it is cheaper at $249.99, has a 1ms response time, and FreeSync support. It's $50 off at Amazon. That's a TN panel, however, where this TCL screen does sport the VA panel tech, which means it will have far better contrast and color accuracy, too.

And, with the TCL, you do get three months of Apple TV at no extra cost. Like many, might I recommend Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest. Just give The Morning Show a miss, I implore you. I'm on the second series and heaven knows why.