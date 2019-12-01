This crazy Cyber Monday 2019 TV deal gives you a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200

Black Friday may be over, but the deals just won't stop coming. Over at Walmart you can grab this massive 50-inch 4K TV for just $189.99—a saving of over $200. With support for UHD resolutions it's perfect for either a gaming PC with a hefty graphics card or a 4K-ready console like the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. TVs capable of 4K are usually much, much more expensive than this, so this is a deal worth pouncing on if you're ready to leave the world of 1080p behind.

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all products

Designed in America by relatively unknown Californian company Sceptre, this TV features a 50-inch LED screen, 4K UHD resolution support, and 3x HDMI connections. It isn't a smart TV so you won't be able to run apps like Netflix or anything like that, but for that sacrifice you're making an enormous saving. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for playing games. Plug a Chromecast into this thing and it'll do everything a smart TV does anyway.

Top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals

PC gaming on a TV is becoming more common, especially when so many games these days have controller support. So if you fancy a break from sitting upright at your desk, and would rather play Red Dead Redemption 2 while slumped on the sofa (it's the best way) then a TV like this is a great investment.

If you want more TV deals, check out our Cyber Monday TV deals hub. You're bound to find something in here to suit your budget, and we'll be updating it regularly with the freshest deals the moment they appear.

Cyber Monday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday monitor deals | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards