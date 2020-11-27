The Razer BlackWidow Elite is half price on Amazon for Black Friday

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is a very nice keyboard, and right now you can pick it up for a very nice price: It's currently half-price at Amazon, dropping it to just $84.99.

The BlackWidow Elite is an upgraded model of the "broadly excellent" Razer BlackWidow, which adds dedicated media keys, a multifunction dial, and a magnetic wrist rest to the package. It's available with three different types of key switches: The "tactile and clicky" Razer Green, the "tactile and silent" Razer Orange, or the "linear and silent" Razer Yellow. (Personally, I think the green is the only way to go: You're not really getting the full "mechanical keyboard experience" unless it's stiff and noisy.)

The keyboard also supports USB 2.0 and analog audio cable pass-throughs, which are handy to have if your PC is all the way over there, and Razer's software enables every key to be programmed to a macro or other secondary function. And of course the whole thing is lit up like a Christmas tree, with colorful "Chroma" backlighting that you can configure in a variety of different schemes.

I'm not a huge fan of wildly illuminated peripherals—I find them distracting, although they are awfully pretty when they're just sitting there, pulsing malevolently in the darkness—but I do very much like mechanical keyboards. They're sturdy and responsive, they feel great to type on, and the different styles of keyswitches enables a degree of customization that you just can't get from membrane units. The only real knock against them is that they're generally pretty pricey, so if that's been holding you back—well, here you go.

