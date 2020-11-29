The adorable Blue Yeti Nano microphone is just $100

It feels as though just about everyone has started a podcast during lockdown, or has taken up streaming Twitch and YouTube Gaming. While these hobbies are easy to get into, it's equally easy to spend a small fortune on all the gear you need to get started. So, given there's a chance you might not be the next Shroud, it's probably worth working on a budget. In which case, if you're looking for a new microphone this Cyber Monday, it's worth checking out the this punchy little performer from Blue Microphones.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

The Yeti Nano microphone is a perfect starter mic for streamers and podcasters who are looking to take their first step into content creation, or if you just want your teammates to be able to hear your comms super clearly on Discord. It's a USB Mic, making it quick and easy to set up on your PC or Mac. It's also compact, so it won't look out of place on your desk, and it can be easily transported if you're planning on using it with a laptop.

One of the best aspects of Blue Microphones' range is that they come with their own high quality stands. If you're just starting out, this means you won't have to buy a boom arm, saving you a little extra cash. That said, the Yeti Nano does have standard threading, allowing you to attach it to a radius III shock mount, or a boom arm, if you choose.

Best microphone Blue Microphones Yeti Nano | $99.99 at Blue An affordable USB mic that sounds great. Whether you're podcasting, streaming, or just hanging out in Discord with your pals, you'll sound great.View Deal

The Yeti Nano headphone output promises zero latency, ensuring that you can plug your headphones straight into it while playing games without having to worry about laggy audio. It also supports both Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns. You'll want to use Cardioid to make sure that your Twitch broadcasts are clear and crisp for those listening. However, if you're having a roundtable chat about WoW Shadowlands on your podcast, switch to Omni to capture the entire group.

We rate the Yeti Nano as one of our best microphones for streaming, gaming, and podcasting. This price is also cheaper than the Cyber Monday deals we've spotted on both Amazon and Newegg, both of which are now out of stock. The mic delivers great sound quality for its tiny form factor at a competitive price. Even if you're only using it for chat, treat your buddies' to the best version of your dulcet tones. "Jimmy why are you throwing?!"