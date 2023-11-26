The 12 best Black Friday PC gaming deals still available

We're now hovering in the strange zone of time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Not to fear, though: while a lot of PC gaming deals have gone dark or run out of stock, there are still plenty of great Black Friday sales to find on PCs, laptops, monitors, TVs, keyboards, headsets, and more.

To save you a bit of time I've collected some of the best deals I've seen that have survived the frenzied crowds of online shoppers and made it safely into the weekend.

Below you'll find some sweet discounts that are still in stock, mostly culled from our best Black Friday PC gaming deals list but a few I've sourced elsewhere. And in addition to PCs, laptops, and accessories, I've thrown in some barely PC-related favorites of my own, like a great coffee mug, a nice deal on a streaming service bundle, and even an exciting and essential item for your bathroom. You're welcome.

CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 7 5700 | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 2TB SSD | $1,174.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $275)

This is hands-down the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti toting gaming PC we've ever seen. We were impressed when the Yeyian machine tipped up below the $1,000 mark, but this has a way better spec and is $100 cheaper. The Ryzen 7 5700 may be last-gen now, but it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip with enough processing grunt to keep the Nvidia GPU fed. For a budget machine, the 16GB DDR4 is decent, but that 2TB SSD is outstanding. Price check: Newegg $1,195.99 (similar)

Acer Predator Helios Neo | Core i5 13500HX | RTX 4050 | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 16-inch | 1920 x 1200 | 165Hz | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

A slightly different beast to the other cheap RTX 4050 laptops on offer right now. This one comes with am up-to-date 13th Gen Core i5, an RTX 4050, and, importantly, a 16:10 screen. That's an aspect ratio we really love here at PC Gamer—it feels like a lot more screen real estate than it really is.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC OLED | 49-inch | 240Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,599.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $600)

Samsung's hot new silly-wide OLED monitor has barely even been released, but it's already on sale. At 49 inches and sporting Samsung's QD-OLED tech, it doesn't look bad value next to all those $1,000-plus 34-inch ultrawide OLED, does it?

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 | 48-inch | 138Hz | 4K | OLED | $699.99 at BestBuy

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor is really a tweaked LG TV. But at this price, who's complaining? It's good for 138Hz, supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, is rated at 0.1ms for GtG response and makes a lot of smaller, lower resolution OLED monitors look painfully overpriced. Price check: Amazon $849.99

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL | Mechanical | doubleshot PBT keycaps | RGB lighting | $159.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $80)

The Huntsman V2 TKL is a compact version of Razer's outstanding mechanical keyboard, featuring linear optical switches, durable doubleshot PBT keycaps, 8000Hz polling rate (that's really fast), and Razer Chroma-powered per-key RGB lighting. It's a simple, solid keyboard, and a particularly good option right now if you're looking to move up from membrane keyboards without breaking the bank. Price check: Best Buy $99.99

2. Acer Predator 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $249.99 $185 at Amazon (save $64.99)

This Acer Predator 4TB SSD uses the GM7000 controller with integrated power management to keep energy usage low, while delivering sequential read and write speeds that puts it up there with some of the fastest Gen 4 drives available. It also comes with a customised heat spreader to keep things nice and cool, and comes with Acronis True Image for easy data backup.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed| $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Logitech's best wireless mouse is around $20 off of its usual price again. You can save a little money and ruin the experience of using a wired mouse ever again. This mouse is ultra light at 63g and keeps charge for around 70 hours. It even charges right back up from near-dead to 100% in less than an hour. This mouse just doesn't disappoint... unless you're a lefty. Price check: Newegg $109.99

Razer Kiyo Pro | Webcam | 1080p | 60fps | Streaming | $199.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $140)

The Razer Kiro Pro performed very well in our review, particularly in low-light conditions once it had been properly adjusted, but the major thing we weren't sure about beyond the slightly finnicky autofocus was the price. However, at this heavy of a discount it makes the Razer an excellent recommendation, what with its ability to deliver 1080p 60fps video and its wide angle lens. Price check: $70.99 at Best Buy

Disney+/Hulu (ad supported)| $2.99/month

Combine Hulu and Disney+ (with ads) for a nice low monthly price. In addition to great FX shows like Fargo, It's Always Sunny, The Bear, and What We Do In The Shadows, Hulu you'll get all the Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies you can take, like Loki, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ashoka, Secret Invasion, and more.

Yeti coffee mug | 14 oz | Vacuum insulated | Magslider lid | $30.00 $21.00 (save $9)

The perfect mug for keeping your beverages hot or cold for hours—I mean it, it'll really surprise you how long it keeps your coffee steaming hot. Sturdy, attractive, and has a neat magnet in the lid to easily snap it open or closed. I use this mug, literally, every single day.