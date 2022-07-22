Stray: How to unlock the atomic battery

If you want to unlock the subway system in Stray, you'll need to find the atomic battery. Once you've met Clementine in Midtown and fetched the worker's jacket and hat for Blazer, you'll be able to sneak into the Neco factory. After avoiding the Sentinels, you'll reach the area where the atomic battery is kept, but getting to it is a little tricky.

In this guide, I'll talk you through how to get into the room and how to release the battery from storage. You can grab the Neco badge (opens in new tab) while in the factory, so make sure you don't miss it.

How to get the atomic battery

Once you've forged a path through the factory and avoided being seen by the Sentinels, you'll reach an area with a doorway covered by lasers. Fortunately, there's a barrel nearby, so walk inside it and roll your way through the door and into the next room.

There's a robot you can interact with and choose to have it follow you or stay still. On the floor, there are three pressure plates. To get the atomic battery, two of the plates need to be weighted. If you look to your left you'll see another robot behind a secure wall, so use the first robot to jump up to the platform above and over the wall. Interact with the second robot and pull the lever to open the door and re-enter the room with the battery.

You want to face the atomic battery so that one pressure plate is to your left, one in front, and one to your right. You want to put the robots on the left and right pressure plates, so get them to follow you then command them to stop. For the final plate, get back into the barrel and roll onto it. You can now grab the atomic battery from its container.