When you start unravelling the mysteries of the manor in Blue Prince, getting to the antechamber is one of the first challenges you'll likely set yourself. It's easy to assume this game is just a race to the finish, and that the antechamber is your key to reaching Room 46. But that's not the case, and instead of rushing to get to what looks like the final room, it's better to take your time and think strategically.

If the challenge of placing the right rooms wasn't enough already, then getting into the antechamber is just another layer of the puzzle for you to solve. Sure, you can place all your rooms and get close to it, but that won't grant you immediate access. Here's what you need to do to unlock the antechamber.

How to get into the antechamber in Blue Prince

To unlock the antechamber, you need to find a lever to pull to open one of the doors. It's no use building rooms towards the back of the blueprint if you don't know which door of the antechamber you'll unlock. Fortunately, there are three levers you can use to unlock the room. These can be found in the following rooms, which may appear randomly throughout your journey in the mansion:

The Great Hall - opens the door to the east

- opens the door to the east The Greenhouse - opens the door to the west

- opens the door to the west The Secret Garden - opens the door to the south

When you draw up one of these rooms, you can expect an additional layer of difficulty to make your trip to the antechamber harder. At least once you've got to the lever, you'll have a straight run to the chamber given lady luck is on your side. Getting to the lever itself is just another part of the puzzle though, and it's different in every room.

The Great Hall

Seven doors are locked in the Grand Hall, and the lever you need is behind one of them. As you can imagine, you'll need seven keys to unlock them. There's no way to predict which door the lever is behind as it changes each time the room is drawn up, but if you use a silver key on the door, you've got a higher chance of immediately finding the lever. Your best bet in finding a silver key is visiting either a locksmith or billiard room, which is where I've seen them.



You could also keep wandering around the manor until you can draft a foyer, which automatically unlocks every door in every hallway. This will massively reduce your need for keys, and you'll be able to check behind every door without walking in and wasting your steps, since you'll see the lever from beyond the doorframe. Once you have found it, you'll unlock the door to the east of the antechamber.

The Greenhouse

If you've drawn up a greenhouse, you'll notice that the lever on the wall is missing the actual stick. You'll need to go back through the mansion to find it, but that is also entirely down to luck. I've seen the broken lever pop up in the workshop and the billiard room so far in my runs, but I haven't discovered any pattern as to which rooms to aim for. Much like the silver key for the Grand Hall, I think it's down to luck. Activating the Greenhouse lever will open the door to the west side of the antechamber.



If you've found the broken level but you haven't drawn up a greenhouse, or you've got another of the three rooms, it's best to store the lever in a coat room so you can easily access it in the following run. Unlike the rest of your inventory, the items you store in a coat room won't be wiped at the end of the day. It's easy to overlook this room in favour of a room that leads somewhere at the start of the day, but when you've started gathering items, it's a room well worth drafting.

The Secret Garden

To get into the Secret Garden, you'll need to find the Secret Garden Key, which is another random spawn around the map. I've only seen this key via the locksmith so far, but I imagine it's similar to the silver key which I've found in the billiard room as well. When you've got the key, you need to draft rooms to the furthest column west or the furthest column east on the map, and then unlock a door using the Secret Garden key to spawn the room.

The lever isn't available to use right away. Instead, you need to go to the fountain, and move the weathervane on top using the valves next to the fountain until all the prongs point toward the statue. This will reveal the lever, which will unlock the door to the south of the antechamber.

Once you've unlocked a door, keep drafting rooms until you get to the antechamber. Inside, you'll find the basement key which you'll need to continue your journey into Room 46.