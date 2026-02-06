New ransomware spotted with a 'coding mistake' that means even the hackers can't decrypt the files

A true lose/lose situation.

Ransomware is a nasty bit of malware. Effectively, it locks down your device, and the only way of potentially getting access back is by paying hackers to get it removed. At least, that's what ransomware is supposed to be. Recently, a new one has been spotted that couldn't be removed even if the hackers wanted to.

Nitrogen's ESXi ransomware, as spotted by Coveware (via The Register), has a "coding mistake in the ESXi malware [that] causes it to encrypt all the files with the wrong public key, irrevocably corrupting them."

This ransomware is reportedly a coding offshoot of the Conti 2 builder code. Conti is a type of Malware from the hacking group 'Wizard Spider' that was created in 2019. In 2022, a splintering of the group formed due to political differences over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a leak of the builder code happened as a result.

There's no word yet on how widespread this specific offshoot of the builder code is, but its target is VMware ESXi hypervisors. Being software that runs and manages virtual machines, it could mean a virus gains access to not just a device but a mass of devices. That being said, it's a lot more niche than a more traditional virus.

Naturally, there's no way of guaranteeing a hacker will obey the contract you've made with them, even if they're capable of getting into files. And, as a result, the best way to prevent ransomware from destroying your files is to try not download any weird gunk on the internet to begin with.

