OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outs himself as massive baby as Superbowl ads annihilate ads-supported AI: if you want to 'communicate better with your mother', have you considered a site for dating mature women?

News
By published

How did we get here.

Sam Altman at the Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference at the Federal Reserve on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

I'm not sure when this became a thing, but AI firm Anthropic has released the ads it intends to show during the Super Bowl. Which is in two days, and obviously has as big a live audience as you get, which is why you're paying up to $10 million per 30 seconds of airtime.

Anthropic's adverts criticise ads being introduced to ChatGPT, and describe it as a "betrayal" of users. I regret to inform you all that the irony metre has officially smashed. It has gone off the scale.

Where OpenAI is "democratic" and "committed to building the most resilient ecosystem for advanced AI" you don't want to look at those absolute bastards over at Anthropic because "one authoritarian company won't get us there on their own… It is a dark path."

Microsoft and OpenAI logos

(Image credit: NurPhoto (Getty Images))

Look: The irony meter burst in the second paragraph, and another one, and it's gone again. I can't keep on watching it. This is what these people responsible for billions say and yes, it is definitely going to work.

Altman ends his monologue with the line: "This time belongs to the builders, not the people who want to control them."

One reply from an account named Chief offers up the following description of events:

"Anthropic: makes funny ad about ad-driven AI.

Sam: writes 400-word defensive essay calling them authoritarian, deceptive, and elitist.

The ad hit a nerve. Wonder why."

Yes, you do.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.