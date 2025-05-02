Meta's AI app wants to 'get to know you' and can warn you if you should be 'worried about bears'

If you think the one thing AI search has been missing is a component to instantly share your searches with your friends, boy do I have an app for you. Meta's new AI app now comes with a function to not only view, but also interact with your friends and family's use of AI.

According to a recent Meta blog post (via The Verge), "Meta AI is built to get to know you, so its answers are more helpful. It’s easy to talk to, so it’s more seamless and natural to interact with. It’s more social, so it can show you things from the people and places you care about"

As well as coming with prompts and an ability to use Meta AI via your voice, Meta's Llama 4 (its latest AI model) is being used in the app for more personal and conversational prompts. The app will "get to know you" by remembering things you tell it to, in order to use that information in future answers. This can help it give more detailed answers when you ask it for exercise routines, personalised diet advice, or anything that may require more context than a simple prompt.

Personalised responses are now available for users in the US and Canada, and they can draw from information you've given Facebook or Instagram, if you choose to link your accounts in settings. These are all fairly standard upgrades for AI use, as the likes of ChatGPT implemented a memory system last year to pick up on previous conversations.

The biggest update in the dedicated Meta AI app is its lean into a full-blown social media. There is now a 'Discover' feed, which shows you the prompts your friends and family are using.

(Image credit: Meta)

The examples it gives are a friend asking AI to sum them up in emojis, someone asking if the location they're in is good for camping and if they should be 'worried about bears', and someone asking the AI to recreate their photo of them as a video game character. Users can, in turn, choose to copy their prompts through a 'remix feature'.

Meta AI only shares your prompts should you choose to make them public, so no, Meta won't be putting you on blast for asking how to cut an onion without crying. The new app also comes with a history tab, which means you could choose to buy Ray-Ban's Meta smart glasses, ask Meta AI a question while wearing them, then check your prompt from your phone later.

There's an ecosystem at work here that feels like an extension of the Metaverse that Meta has been trying and failing to build for some time. If you feel like your AI searches are too private, and you haven't had the chance to share quite enough of them with your friends, you can now do it in just a single click.

If you're wearing Meta's smart glasses in public, however, you might as well just announce your searches out loud, if you ask me.