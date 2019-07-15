The Razer products that went on sale during Prime Day

***Update: Amazon Prime Day is all done now. It'll be back next year, but these deals are all expired now***

The summer sale madness centres around Amazon's Prime Day right now, but gaming manufacturers and other retailers are getting in on the action too. That means that along with the Amazon Prime Day PC deals that are going off, other retailers are pushing out promos too. Razer is one of those—but you'll still find the discounts over at Amazon.

From one of its Blade gaming laptops to a few familiar looking mice, and also extending it to a few other, more niche, peripherals, Razer is offering some pretty tasty discounts on its gear and, through Amazon, you can take advantage of these right now. There's a whole host of them going, but, for now, here are 10 that we've picked out that offer great kit at great value. And it's worth remembering that some of these items feature on our best gaming keyboards, best gaming mouse, and best gaming headset guides so we know how good they are because we’ve tested them.

Razer Deathadder Elite | $35 (was $60)

Save 50% on one of the best gaming mice out there. It's light, responsive, and has a 16,000 dpi sensor. A perennially popular mouse, that's a steal at this price. View Deal

Razer Firefly Cloth Chroma gaming mousemat | $35 (save $25)

An RGB mouse mat might not immediately shout out at you as a must have, but Razer's are genuinely lovely bits of kit. Its cloth surface is smooth and slick, which is supported by a stable base, and the RGB can be tied in with your other Chroma gear. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | $1,099.99 (save $400)

At the lowest ever price we've seen for the Razer Blade 15, this is a great gaming laptop at a great price. Inside you'll find a Core i7-8750H, GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, all behind a swish 1080p IPS display. View Deal

Razer Nomma Chroma PC gaming speakers | $110 (save $40)

These full range 2.0 speakers are compact but quality. They will be unobtrusive in your set up, be in sync with your other Chroma peripherals, and their glass fiber drivers produce rich sound. View Deal

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mouse | $35 (save $45)

With a little nod to the lefties among us, Razer's popular ambidextrous gaming mouse is also on offer. And it's a downright steal at this price of more than half off. View Deal

Razer Seiren X USB streaming microphone | $67 (save $33)

A bit more niche perhaps, but this microphone from Razer is still quality and shows the German craft that has gone into it. It's got a built-in shock mount, a slick aesthetic and it has the audio and mic chops to back it up. This is a sizeable discount too. View Deal

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam | $64 (save $36)

And what better partner for that microphone than a streaming webcam. This one from Razer is exquisitely designed and has the beef to it to be a reliable recorder at 1080p in 30fps or 720p at 60fps. So it'll be plenty good enough for Skyping your mom, too. View Deal

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but because there are multiple offers, it's a great snapshot of what is available. It's definitely worth cross referencing with our Amazon Prime Day PC deals hub to ensure you're across all the best deals currently going.