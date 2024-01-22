Where to find wheat seeds in Palworld

Grabbing a few wheat seeds in Palworld is an important step in upgrading your food production capabilities. While red berry plantations serve you pretty well in terms of feeding your Pals, growing wheat will allow you to make fancier foods with side-effects, and most importantly, produce flour with which to make the cakes you need for Pals in the breeding farm.

You'll want a steady supply of flour for those cakes so you can keep producing Pal eggs at a steady clip. If you're not quite at that stage yet, you might be looking for a handy way to farm Paldium first, or just pondering which are the best Pals to grab. Either way, here's how to get Palworld wheat seeds so you can construct that brand new farm.

How to get Palworld wheat seeds

Image 1 of 5 You can get wheat seeds by killing or capturing grass-Pals like Dinossom and Flopie (Image credit: Pocket Pair) The Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement also sells wheat seeds (Image credit: Pocket Pair) You can find them at the back of town (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Just inside a little shack (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Wheat seeds only cost 100 gold each so you can buy quite a few (Image credit: Pocket Pair)

If you're trying to build your very first wheat plantation so you can start making cakes to breed Pals and upgrade your Palbox, there are two definite ways to get the wheat seeds that you need. The first is to defeat or catch certain grass-type Pals such as Flopie or Dinossom—both of these drop wheat seeds when you take them down. While Dinossom is relatively rare in the starting area of the Windswept Hills, you can usually find both if you continue to travel north into the Verdant Brook area where lots of grass Pals hang out.

The second method, which is much easier depending on your level, is to buy the wheat seeds from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement. This area is pretty easy to find since it's just west across the water from where you start, or south-west from the Rayne Syndicate Tower where you fight Zoe and Grizzbolt. You'll find a table in the centre of the settlement with a Gossiping Villager, and just behind it, a shack with the Wandering Merchant inside.

It only takes three wheat seeds to build a wheat plantation, so it's definitely worth buying enough to make multiple—they only cost 100 gold, so are pretty cheap. Once you've got your seeds, travel back to base and build your farm. Make sure you unlock and build a mill, too, so you can turn all that lovely wheat you'll be growing into flour you can cook things with.