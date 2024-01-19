How to hatch Pal eggs in Palworld

Hatching Pal eggs in Palworld is a great way to add new creatures to your ever-growing roster. While you can always battle Pals out in the world and snag them with a Pal Sphere, hatching eggs is a much easier way of getting higher-rarity Pals early on, since you won't have to risk getting into a fight with them.

If you do decide to go the combat route, you'll need a squad of the best Pals to back you up. A Palworld mount can also help in combat, or if you want a fast way to explore the map to look for eggs. Either way, here's how to hatch the Pal eggs you find around the map, and build the Egg Incubator you need to do it.

How to build the Egg Incubator

Image 1 of 2 You'll need Ancient Technology Points to unlock the Egg Incubator (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Defeating Alpha Pals will get you the Ancient Civilization Parts you require (Image credit: Pocket Pair)

To construct the Egg Incubator you'll need to research it in the Technology Tab, and that requires Ancient Technology Points. You can get these by defeating the Syndicate Tower bosses, so you should take down that first boss of Zoe and Grizzbolt at the Rayne Syndicate Tower as soon as possible. Once you've acquired the points, unlock the Egg Incubator on the right hand column of the Technology menu.

Here's what it costs to build:

Ten Paldium Fragments

Five Cloth

30 Stone

Two Ancient Civilization Parts

All of this is pretty easy to acquire except the Ancient Civilization Parts . Sadly, you'll have to beat another boss to get these, namely, one of the Alpha Pals you can find roaming the world. After you've squirrelled together the necessary materials, you can finally build an Egg Incubator in your base.

How to hatch Palworld eggs

Image 1 of 4 You can find eggs by exploring the world (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Different egg types have different patterns (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Incubation time is longer depending on egg rarity and heat (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Collect your new Pal once the incubation is complete (Image credit: Pocket Pair)

The second thing you'll need to hatch eggs is… well, an egg. Not just any egg mind you, so don't go whacking a Chikipee egg in there just to see what happens. No, you need Pal eggs, which you can find while out exploring the open world. These eggs are easy to recognise due to their large size and patterned exteriors. Common eggs are striped with pink and white, while Uncommon Eggs seem to be coloured and named for the type of Pal they'll hatch.

For example, the Large Verdant Egg pictured above—coloured shades of green—hatched a Dinossom, which is an uncommon Grass-type Pal. To hatch a new Pal, simply select the Egg Incubator, place the egg you want inside, and then sit back and wait.

The amount of time it takes to hatch an egg depends on both its rarity and how hot it is, so you're always better off hatching eggs during the day, though with some rarer ones it might take a whole day and night before they're ready. Once the timer has run out, head over to the Incubator and hold F to hatch your new Pal.