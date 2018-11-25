Cyber Monday means being able to go holiday shopping while stretching every last dollar in your bank account. It means showing someone you appreciate them by filling their stocking with RAM or a new gaming mouse. Fortunately, Micro Center understands how to help us do just that—if you live near one of their 25 stores in the US, that is. If you’re one of the lucky ones, then you can take full advantage of their in-store Cyber Monday deals starting now. They discount nearly everything, from laptops and tablets, to hardware and monitors—it’s paradise.
If you are on Micro Center's mailing list, then you've probably already seen some of these deals in your inbox, but the current, entire catalog is live on Micro Center's website. Everything is subject to availability at your local store, so if you want to beat the final Cyber Monday rush, now is the time to go. Some of these deals might run out soon. There doesn't seem to be much in the way of GPU deals at the moment, but there's still some time left until Cyber Monday.
Here are some highlights.
Micro Center Cyber Monday deals
Intel Core i9-9900K | 3.6 GHz | $569.99 ($130 off)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the fastest consumer CPU. Buy at Micro Center.
Intel Core i7-8700K |3.7 GHz | $299.99 ($60 off)
This 8th gen processor is one of our top picks for the best CPU for gaming. Buy at Micro Center.
Intel Core i5-8600K | 3.6 GHz | $219.99 ($40 off)
Get this great mainstream Intel processor at $40 off the regular price. Buy at Micro Center.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X | 3.4 GHz | $479.99 ($450 off)
16 cores and 32 threads for nearly half of the normal price. Buy at Micro Center.
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | 3.7GHz | $249.99 ($70 off)
Get an additional $30 when purchased with a compatible eligible motherboard. Buy at Micro Center.
Corsair Hydro H100i Pro 240MM | $109.99 ($20 off)
This all-in-one RGB liquid cooling solution is $20 off the normal price. Buy at Micro Center.
Asus ROG Strix Z390-E | $209.99 ($40 off)
Supports up to 64GB RAM and has three full-length PCIe 3.0 slots. Buy at Micro Center.
Asus Prime Z390-A | $179.99 ($10 off)
A small discount, but bundle it with a compatible eligible processor and you'll get $30 off. Buy at Micro Center.
Gigabte X470 Aorus 5 | $159.99 ($20 off)
This one is one of our best gaming motherboards. Save $30 if purchased with a compatible eligible processor. Buy at Micro Center.
EVGA XC Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 | 8GB GDDR6 | $529.99 ($50 off)
With some earlier and better deals ending, this is one of the cheapest—and still a more cost-effective option than the RTX 2080. Buy at Micro Center.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Overclocked | 8GB GDDR6 | $748.99 ($81 off)
This RTX 2080 is already overclocked, so that's less work on your end, and it's one of the best deals we've seen. Buy at Micro Center.
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD | $229.99 ($70 off)
Save an extra $10 when purchased with any CPU, motherboard, or system. Buy at Micro Center.
G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (8GBx2) | $134.99 ($85 off)
DDR4-3200 RAM at a whopping $85 discount. Buy at Micro Center.
G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000 | $154.99 ($85 off)
An $80 discount for RGB lighting fanatics. Buy at Micro Center.
Razer DeathAdder Elite | $39.99 ($30 off)
This one is our pick for best gaming mouse. It has a great optical mouse sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and a body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip. Buy at Micro Center.
Dell 27" 144Hz G-Sync Monitor | $429.99 ($70 off)
You got that new RTX, now you need a new G-Sync monitor to go with it. Buy at Micro Center.
Asus Full HD 144Hz FreeSync Monitor | $199.99 ($80 off)
For beautiful 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, look no further than this gaming monitor from Asus. Buy at Micro Center.
Expired deals
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X | 3.4 GHz | $129.99 ($50 off)
Get this last-gen Ryzen at a nice $50 discount, and additional $30 when purchased with a compatible eligible motherboard. Buy at Micro Center.
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $59.99 ($10 off)
If you purchase this Samsung SSD with any CPU, motherboard, or system you'll save an additional $10. Buy at Micro Center.
Acer KG241 24" FreeSync Monitor | $149.99 ($80 off)
Up to a 144Hz refresh rate in full HD, plus FreeSync. The $70 discount is nice, too. Buy at Micro Center.