If you upgrade your desktop with Razer kit you'll knock 20% off the final price

If you were already planning to pick up a new Razer gaming headset, or perhaps a shiny new keyboard and mouse combo, now would be a decent time to do it. The company is offering 20% off most of its peripherals if you spend over $149 or more on its official online store.

The deal lasts until the end of the month, so you don't have to rush yourself into making a decision. We get it, picking out your PC's peripherals takes time—especially when some products, for example the best gaming keyboards, can cost in excess of $150 alone.

Hopefully this deal can soften that cost for entry for you Razer fans out there, or anyone else looking for a decent piece of kit with a decent discount. We've spent a fair bit of time with Razer's latest over the past 12 months, and there are a few we rate really highly versus the competition.

I've outlined a few choice picks below. I've tried to pick a couple of individual products that are priced over $149 so you needn't buy anything else to claim the discount, but you could pick up two cheaper products and still net yourself some savings.

Razer Naga Pro | Wireless | MMO button layout (19+1 programmable) | optical switches | swappable side plates | $149.99 $119.99 at Razer (save $30)

The Razer Naga Pro is our pick for the best MMO gaming mouse. Clearly, it's chock full of programmable buttons for you to macro to your heart's content, but the Naga is more than that. You can also switch out the button-heavy side panel for a sleek FPS-suited one, which really makes this mouse a terrific all-rounder. Oh, and it's wireless, so pretty much everything we want in a mouse in 2022.

Razer Huntsman V2 | optical gaming keyboard | PBT keycaps | full-size | $199.99 $159.99 at Razer (save $40)

The Razer Huntsman V2 received a big thumbs up from our own Katie when she reviewed it late last year, handing the board an 89% score. In which, Katie says the board feels superbly well-built, is responsive, and felt quick under finger. The lack of macro keys is a bit of a let down, as is the lack of passthrough, but generally there's a lot of love for this board. It can be a little pricey usually, so happy to see a discount make it a bit more competitive.

Razer Nommo Chroma | twin-tweeter speaker set | RGB lighting | $169.99 $135.99 at Razer (save $34)

Our Jorge reckons the Nommo is a sleek and simple audio solution for your gaming PC. This pair of tweeters doesn't come with a subwoofer, but there are rear-facing bass ports that offer a "booming response" on the low-end. The lack of subwoofer is still missed, but with RGB laden stands you can look past that, right? Seriously, though, speakers are often overlooked in favour of a gaming headset these days, but we still love to free our ears and listen to booming audio every once in a while.

Razer Kraken Kitty | RGB kitten ears | 20–20,000Hz response | 50mm drivers | $149.99 $119.99 at Razer (save $30)

Let's end with a gaming headset, and you'll be pleased to know that Razer's Kraken Kitty headset just scrapes in over the threshold for a discount solo. That means you can pick up these aesthetically pleasing cat-phones for 20% off. Did I mention the ears feature RGB lighting? Well, they do, and they're pretty comfy too. You can pick them up in black or the far superior quartz (pink) colourways.

Unfortunately, Razer's gaming laptops and monitors aren't included in the deal, so no there are no savings to be had there. Still, we do list a few deals over in our Razer laptop deals hub, so check those out before throwing in the towel and paying full price.