How to solve the Ghost of Our Love treasure map in Hogwarts Legacy

The Ghost of Our Love treasure map in Hogwarts Legacy can be pretty tricky to solve, especially if you're not quite sure what you're supposed to do to reveal the location. As you might expect from a game revolving around the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, there's some magic involved in figuring out this quest.

There are many spells to learn in Hogwarts, and not only are they used in combat, but they can help you solve Merlin Trials (opens in new tab) or collect items such as Field Guide pages (opens in new tab). You'll also need them to complete certain quest objectives too, and the Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love quest is no exception. Here's how to complete this quest and find the treasure.

Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love: How to find the treasure

Shortly after the main story takes you to Hogsmeade for the first time, Olivander will send you an owl asking for your help to find a missing wand. The search takes you to the top of the owlery, and this is where you find a treasure map that starts the Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love quest.

The top of the owlery is also where you'll meet the ghost of the former student, Jackdaw, and undertake the Jackdaw's Rest quest to help him find his body. Luckily, to solve the treasure map, you'll be heading to the same place: the Forbidden Forest.

Image 1 of 5 Quest location on top of the owlery. (Image credit: Portkey Games) The treasure map. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Fast travel to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Use Lumos then follow the candles. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Follow the candles to the treasure. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

Fast travel to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, change the time of day to night via the world map, then walk over to the bridge. You'll know you're in the right place when you see a love letter resting on a stone by your end of the bridge. Now you need to cast Lumos to attract some nearby enchanted candles. These lead you into the Forbidden Forest to a very romantic candlelit table for two, and a chest with the treasure.