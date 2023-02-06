How to get a broom and fly high in Hogwarts Legacy

Your Hogwarts Legacy broom is a vital tool for flying across the not-so-small countryside surrounding the titular school of witchcraft and wizardry, but the game isn't that clear about how to unlock flying, or when you'll get your very own broomstick. Unlike in Harry Potter's journey, a nice teacher isn't going to send you the latest broom just for the fun of it. The temptation to run off into the area surrounding Hogwarts to explore is enticing, but you'll make slow progress with just your two feet to carry you.

While you can also get flying mounts later in the game, your trusty broom is the next best way to move across the map quickly—save for fast travel via Floo Flames, that is. Here, I'll explain how to get your Hogwarts Legacy broom so you can unlock flying and explore the wider map, as well as how to get broom upgrades, too.

How to unlock flying in Hogwarts Legacy

Image 1 of 2 You can buy a broom from Spintwitches after flying class (Image credit: Portkey Games) A broom will cost you 600 gold (Image credit: Portkey Games)

During your second day at Hogwarts—that is, once you've returned to the common room to rest, not just when a day-night cycle occurs—and have completed the quest Jackdaw's Rest, you'll receive the quest "Flying Class", where it's off to the Flying Class Lawn in the Bell Tower Wing of Hogwarts. Here, you'll get a little flying lesson from Madam Kogawa and a tour of the castle by air if you choose to accept Everett Clopton's offer—this gets some points deducted from your house, but it's well worth it for the aerial sequence.

After you've finished the class, you can head to Spintwitch's Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade to buy a broom. This store is closed the first time you head there, but after the class you can grab yourself a broom of your choosing for 600 gold. If you don't have enough gold, remember that you can sell gear or get it by looting containers, camps, and treasure vaults. Buying a broom also unlocks the Flight Test quest with Imelda Reyes at the Quidditch Pitch. Completing these can get you upgrades for your broom to improve your flying experience.

Flying itself is pretty straightforward on the whole: when out in the world just hold tab and press 3/ L1 and circle/ LB and B to bring up your broom. You can ascend with space, descend with Ctrl, and get a speed boost with left mouse click, though this will drain the metre in the bottom right. Wait for it to fill back up and you can boost again.