Steam Machine will start shipping to Australia on the same day as the rest of the world, marking a brave new era for Valve

That applies for the Steam Controller and Steam Frame as well.

Valve announced a new range of hardware overnight, in the form of the Steam Frame, Steam Machine and Steam Controller. It's probably the biggest PC hardware news we'll see in 2025, but Australians can be forgiven if they feel a little unenthused. After all, Valve is famously slow to release its hardware into Australia: the Valve Index took a year, only to be thinly available at some EB Games outlets. Worse, the Steam Deck took more than two years.

But never fear: No such antipodean delay is in the cards for Valve's new line-up. Here's confirmation straight from Valve: "All three products will ship in all the same regions we currently ship Steam Deck (US, CA, UK, EU, AU) as well as regions covered by Komodo: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan."

That means for Australians, the Steam Frame, Steam Machine and Steam Controller will all be purchasable directly from Steam at the same time as all those other regions. If Steam Deck is any indication, this hardware will ship from an Australia-based warehouse, so there shouldn't be any excruciating two week waits (my Steam Deck came in two days, for example—I'm based in New South Wales).

Steam Frame: Valve's new wireless VR headset
Steam Machine: Compact living room gaming box
Steam Controller: A controller to replace your mouse

