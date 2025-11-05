OneXPlayer's new OneXFly Apex uber handheld gaming PC starts at a ridiculous $1,599 when powered by AMD's top Strix Halo APU and goes all the way to $2,299

OneXPlayer has priced up its epic new OneXFly Apex handheld gaming PC. And the fun starts at a slightly mind-boggling $1,599 when configured with AMD's top Ryzen AI Max+ APU.

Specifically, that's the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, the only version of AMD's Strix Halo mobile APU that's available with all 40 RDNA 3.5-spec graphics compute units available. And it's those 40 CUs, plus Strix Halo's exceptionally wide (for an APU) 256-bit bus, that make it so appealing, on paper, for gaming.

But it also makes it expensive, as the new OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex amply proves. For the record, you can get the OneXFly Apex with Ryzen AI Max 385 starting at $1,399. But that has a downsized GPU with 32 CUs, significantly lessening the appeal of the device.

Anyway, the "base" model with the top-tier 395 APU kicks off with a hefty 48 GB of memory. If that sounds like overkill, especially for a handheld, remember it's shared between the CPU and GPU. You also get a 1 TB SSD.

The OneXFly Apex can be optioned up to 128 GB of memory and a 2 TB SSD. If you also go for the model with liquid cooling, you'll be looking at a mind-blowing price of $2,299. For a handheld. Bananas.

As Andy explained previously, other highlights include an 8-inch 1,920 by 1,200 display running at 120 Hz and rated at 500 nits brightness. The battery is huge for a handheld at 85Wh and clips onto the back for super-quick battery swaps.

As standard, the OneXFly Apex is good for 80 W TDP in pure handheld mode, and can potentially reach 120 W TDP with the optional liquid cooling, which actually entails hooking the thing up to an external radiator and pump. Controls include capacitive joysticks, dual-stage adjustable triggers, and ultra-long shoulder keys that "naturally align with your fingers for effortless control."

Overall, it looks set to be one of, if not the most, powerful handheld PCs. But that comes at a cost, certainly in terms of the money you'll need to fork out and possibly when it comes to battery life.

In that context, news earlier today of a revised variant to the AMD Strix Halo APU that keeps the top-spec iGPU but loses a few CPU cores is certainly intriguing. Personally, I'd be tempted to see what comes of that before unloading on one of these uber-expensive OneXPlayer models.

In the meantime, the OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex is being made available via an Indiegogo campaign, which launches on November 9 at 23:00 Beijing Time (UTC+8 / 15:00 GMT / 10:00 AM EST), with shipments expected to be completed by January 31, 2026.