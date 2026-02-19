Surprise, surprise: The ROG Xbox Ally X just got a AU$200 price hike in Australia

Why? I think you can guess.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC
(Image credit: Future)

The ROG Xbox Ally X was already expensive when it launched late in 2025, but its Australian RRP of AU$1,599 has just increased to AU$1,799. That AU$200 increase is pretty significant when you consider that other consoles, like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, usually get price hikes in increments of AU$30 to AU$50.

In other words: If you wanted a ROG Xbox Ally X and didn't buy one yesterday, you're probably kicking yourself. I've reached out to Asus for more information on the price increase, and will update when I hear back. The price rise is reflected by all retailers that sell the unit directly in Australia, including JB Hi-Fi and ASUS direct.

Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

