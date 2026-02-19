Surprise, surprise: The ROG Xbox Ally X just got a AU$200 price hike in Australia

The ROG Xbox Ally X was already expensive when it launched late in 2025, but its Australian RRP of AU$1,599 has just increased to AU$1,799. That AU$200 increase is pretty significant when you consider that other consoles, like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, usually get price hikes in increments of AU$30 to AU$50.

In other words: If you wanted a ROG Xbox Ally X and didn't buy one yesterday, you're probably kicking yourself. I've reached out to Asus for more information on the price increase, and will update when I hear back. The price rise is reflected by all retailers that sell the unit directly in Australia, including JB Hi-Fi and ASUS direct.

It's pretty easy to put the pieces together ourselves though. The RAM and storage crisis is in full swing and few gaming hardware makers are unaffected by it. It's affecting Steam Deck OLED supply in some regions, and it's reportedly prompting Nintendo to reconsider its price for the Nintendo Switch 2. Sony is also reportedly looking to delay the PS6, while Valve has confirmed its Steam Machine and Steam Frame hardware has been pushed back due to the shortages.

The Ally X is one of two Xbox-branded handhelds released last year. It's the more powerful device: the lesser ROG Xbox Ally hasn't received a price increase from its AU$999 RRP, and in fact, can usually be had for at least AU$100 cheaper (such as what Amazon is offering at the moment). Dave James reviewed the Ally X last year and liked it, but noted even then that it's a pricey beast.

According to VGC, the ROG Xbox Ally X has also copped a price increase in Japan of the equivalent of AU$200.

The RAM and storage crisis can be mostly blamed on the AI boom, which is sucking up all available resources so that blue-tick X users can generate cringe-inducing approximations of Star Wars and declare the film industry is over. The CEO of Phison thinks many consumer electronics manufacturers "will go bankrupt or exit product lines" by the end of the year thanks to the crisis.