AMD posts record profits but it's not just all about endless chips for generating AI slop, gaming CPU and GPU sales are booming, too

AMD is going gangbusters across pretty much all segments.

AMD has just posted its latest financial results and the message is clear: Things are good. Things are very good. Indeed, CEO Lisa Su summed it all up succinctly: "We delivered an outstanding quarter with record revenue and profitability."

Overall revenue was up 36% to $9.2 billion, while profits grew by 31% to $2.2 billion. Remember, these numbers are for the third quarter of 2025, alone. But from a PC Gaming perspective, the really good news is that the figures weren't all about selling AI chips to the likes of OpenAI.

Of course, over the next year or so, it is inevitably AI GPUs where AMD sees the biggest opportunities. "MI450 Series comes online in the second half of 2026, and we would expect a sharper ramp as we go into the second half of 2026 of our data center AI business," Su says, referring to AMD's next-gen AI chips.

And then there's that multi-year mega deal with OpenAI that's potentially worth countless billions. But for us the takeaway here is that despite the focus on AI, AMD is doing well across the board.

Even if there is an AI bubble that's set to burst, the company looks to have a robust business that goes well beyond that segment. Exactly what this all means for, say, AMD's next-gen gaming GPUs, obviously isn't clear. But given how important AMD is to the PC and gaming more specifically, it's all generally very good news indeed.

