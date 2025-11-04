Finally! The Steam Deck can now download games in a new 'display-off, low-power' mode before automatically going to sleep

News
By published

Sweet dreams, Steam Deck.

Steam Deck tucked into bed to download before sleep
(Image credit: Future)

Valve has just checked off a long-requested wishlist item for the Steam Deck: Downloading games even when the screen is turned off.

The feature, available now in the Steam Deck's beta client, is enabled by default when the Steam Deck is plugged in. The handheld will automatically complete all downloads in the queue with the display off, then enter sleep mode.

(Image credit: Valve)

"While in this mode, if you press a button or move Steam Deck, a new status screen will be shown with download progress. From here you can fully wake Steam Deck or let it continue downloading with the screen off."

If you do opt to use the screen-off downloads while unplugged, the system will automatically go to sleep if the battery drops below 20%. That won't leave you much juice to actually play anything, but it'll at least save you from the risk of data corruption or other funkiness as a result of downloading 150 gigabytes of Baldur's Gate 3 or whatever on battery.

Based on Valve's usual cadence, expect the feature to make its way from SteamOS's beta branch to stable within the next month or so.

