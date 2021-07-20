All the new cars in the GTA Los Santos Tuners update

Looking for a GTA Online Los Santos Tuners cars list? There's no such thing as having too many cars in Los Santos, which is lucky because the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update throws an extra ten vehicles into the mix. The new LS Car Meet will not only let you show off your vehicle collection, but you'll also get to test-drive different cars from a rotating selection.

Of course, there's more to the update than new vehicles—there's a few new race modes to test them out on, too. So if you're keen to find out which new GTA Online cars have arrived with the new Tuners update, read on to find out. Perhaps we'll get a new fastest car in GTA Online, who knows?

Image 1 of 10 Karin Calico GTF (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 2 of 10 Karin Futo GTX (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 3 of 10 Annis Euros (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 4 of 10 Vapid Dominator GTT (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 5 of 10 Annis ZR350 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 6 of 10 Dinka RT3000 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 7 of 10 Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 8 of 10 Obey Tailgater S (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 9 of 10 Dinka Jester RR (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Image 10 of 10 Annis Remus (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners cars list: Here are the new vehicles

There are 17 vehicles being added over the course of the summer and the Tuners update adds ten of those. They range from imported tuner cars from the likes of Dinka and Annis, to pure Vapid muscle.

The gallery above shows each new car arriving with the Los Santos Tuners update, or you can check out the list below:

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Euros

Vapid Dominator GTT

Annis ZR350

Dinka RT3000

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Obey Tailgater S

Dinka Jester RR

Annis Remus

These new vehicles are available across Los Santos dealerships so you'll need to start saving now. And as this update focuses on showing off your car collection in the new social space, there's absolutely no reason to hold back.