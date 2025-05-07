Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped a whopping 84 brand-new screenshots and illustrations, and here's every single one

Grand Theft Auto 6 recently dropped its second trailer. It was almost three entire minutes filled with plenty of action—both on the streets and in the sheets—but if that wasn't enough for you, Rockstar also went ahead and dumped 84 brand-new screenshots and bits of artwork to feast your eyes upon.

They're damn good pics, too, giving us a closer look at Grand Theft Auto 6's characters and locations within Leonida.

There are plenty of details so pour over, so we've gone ahead and compiled all the pics for you down below. Give them a peep:

Grand Theft Auto 6 location screenshots

Mount Kalaga

Located on Leonida's northern border, Mount Kalaga shows off the state's wilder side. Rockstar's official website says the area offers "prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails," with plenty of colourful characters dwelling in the thick of Mount Kalaga's backwoods.

Grassrivers

Touted as "the untameable jewel of Leonida's crown," Grassrivers looks to be swampy as hell and full of alligators. I wonder if this is where we see that gator in the first trailer?

Leonida Keys

If you're afraid of water, the Leonida Keys perhaps isn't the place for you. If you like water and watering holes, however, this seems like the perfect location.

Vice City

It may be newer and shinier, but modern-day Vice City hasn't changed that much from the '80s, it seems. It's colourful and chaotic all at once, and it's the location Rockstar seems to be pushing the most across its two trailers.

Ambrosia

Leonida's industrial area. There's a big ol' sugar refinery here, as well as a biker gang we'll inevitably be crossing paths with in one or two quests. The official website says "old school values still reign supreme," so I'm interested to see what sort of folk Jason and Lucia run into here.

Port Gellhorn

Rockstar calls Port Gellhorn "Leonida's forgotten coast," being a run-down area with abandoned lots and seedy spots. Apparently it was once popular among tourists, but its current state doesn't look like a particularly friendly place to vacation.

Grand Theft Auto 6 character screenshots

Jason and Lucia

As Grand Theft Auto 6's two protagonists, it only makes sense that Rockstar has dropped a whole bunch of screenshots for both Lucia and Jason.

They're a pretty good glimpse into both characters: Lucia as a trained fighter, Jason as a good friend of Cal Hampton with some sort of army-related firearms training. There's still shockingly few of them together outside of illustrations, though, but it's nice to see what their lives look like outside of each other.

Side characters