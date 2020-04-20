GTA: San Andreas cheats – every vehicle, weapon and stat boost code

Cheaters prosper just fine in GTA: San Andreas, it turns out. Unlike GTA 5's cheat codes, which are pretty limited in scope, GTA: San Andreas' cheats are a varied bunch—letting you boost your stats, hoard thousands of dollars, spawn exotic vehicles or just stroll around town in some quaint rural clothes. Want to wander around in permanent sunset? You can do that. Want to immediately roll around in the Rhino tank? No problem. Want to be dressed in a gimp suit? Sure, no problem.

Below you'll find almost 90 cheat codes to enhance your San Andreas experience, whether that's player enhancements like near-invulnerability or weapons, or just arming every civilian in the game and having them riot through the streets. Whatever fun you fancy.

Alas, it's clear that GTA 6 won't be with us anytime soon, so for now you can make the most of GTA: San Andreas with this massive list of cheat codes.

How to use GTA: San Andreas cheats

Using cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas is simple—you don't even need to open a console command box to do it. Just type in your desired cheat while playing (not in the pause menu), and it will instantly activate in front of your very eyes. Most cheat codes come in two flavours. There's the gibberish code that's short but difficult to memorise, or a phrase that takes slightly longer to type but actually makes sense. Ultimately both do the same thing, but you'd be forgiven for not remembering that it's "LXGIWYL" that blesses you with a bunch of handy weapons.

You can turn on as many cheats as you like, although some will overwrite others. Just know that it's recommended you don't save with cheats enabled. Doing so, particularly with pedestrian cheats, can cause problems later in the game—potentially blocking your progress entirely.

All GTA: San Andreas cheats

Player cheats

Cheat Phrase Code Get full health and armour, and $250,000 INEEDSOMEHELP HESOYAM Obtain weapon set #1 THUGSARMOURY LXGIWYL Obtain weapon set #2 PROFESSIONALSKIT KJKSZPJ Obtain weapon set #3 NUTTERSTOYS UZUMYMW Infinite ammo FULLCLIP WANRLTW Adrenaline effect TAKEACHILLPILL MUNASEF Super jump KANGAROO LFGMHAL Commit suicide GOODBYECRUELWORLD SZCMAWO Full weapon aiming in vehicles IWANNADRIVEBY OUIQDMW Hitman skill rating with all weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER NCSGDAG Infinite lung capacity MANFROMATLANTIS CVWKXAM Maximum diving skill NATURALTALENT VQIMAHA Maximum fat WHOATEALLTHEPIES BTCDBCB Maximum muscle BUFFMEUP JYSDSOD Maximum respect WORSHIPME OGXSDAG Maximum sex appeal HELLOLADIES EHIBXQS Maximum stamina ICANGOALLNIGHT VKYPQCF Never hungry IAMNEVERHUNGRY AEDUWNV Obtain a jetpack ROCKETMAN YECGAA Obtain a parachute LETSGOBASEJUMPING AIYPWZQP Immune to guns and fire NOONECANHURTME BAGUVIX Super punch STINGLIKEABEE IAVENJQ Zero fat and muscle LEANANDMEAN KVGYZQK

Wanted cheats

Cheat Phrase Code Six star wanted level BRINGITON LJSPQK Remove wanted level TURNDOWNTHEHEAT ASNAEB Raise wanted level by two TURNUPTHEHEAT OSRBLHH Lock wanted level at current state IDOASIPLEASE AEZAKMI

Vehicle cheats

Cheat Phrase Code Cars have nitro SPEEDFREAK COXEFGU Super jump on bikes CJPHONEHOME JHJOECW Boats can fly FLYINGFISH AFSNMSMW Cars can fly CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG RIPAZHA You car is invincible TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE JCNRUAD Cars float away when hit BUBBLECARS BSXSGGC Destroy all cars ALLCARSGOBOOM CPKTNWT Cars are invisible WHEELSONLYPLEASE XICWMD Cars have perfect handling STICKLIKEGLUE PGGOMOY Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON CQZIJMB Spawn Caddy 18HOLES RZHSUEW Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL EEGCYXT Spawn Hotring Racer #1 VROCKPOKEY PDNEJOH Spawn Hotring Racer #2 JUSTTRYANDSTOPME VPJTQWV Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH AGBDLCID Spawn Quadbike FOURWHEELFUN AKJJYGLC Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Rancher DOUGHNUTHANDICAP JQNTDMH Spawn Rhino TIMETOKICKASS AIWPRTON Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL AQTBCODX Spawn Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS KRIJEBR Spawn Stuntplane FLYINGTOSTUNT URKQSRK Spawn Tanker HITTHEROADJACK AMOMHRER Spawn Trashmaster TRUEGRIME UBHYZHQ Spawn Vortex IWANTTOHOVER KGGGDKP

NPC cheats

Cheat Phrase Code Gang members everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED MROEMZH Gangs rule the streets BETTERSTAYINDOORS BIFBUZZ Recruit anyone (rocket launcher) ROCKETMAYHEM ZSOXFSQ Recruit anyone (AK-47) NOONECANSTOPUS BMTPWHR Recruit anyone (pistol) WANNABEINMYGANG SJMAHPE Pedestrian chaos ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD AJLOJYQY Pedestrians are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES ASBHGRB Pedestrian riot STATEOFEMERGENCY IOJUFZN Pedestrians attack you STOPPICKINGONME BAGOWPG Pedestrians attack you with guns ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE BGLUAWML Pedestrians have weapons SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS FOOOXFT Beach theme LIFESABEACH CIKGCGX Carnival theme CRAZYTOWN PRIEBJ Gimp theme LOVECONQUERSALL BEKKNQV Rural theme HICKSVILLE FVTMNBZ Triad theme NINJATOWN AFPHULTL Traffic and pedestrians rarely spawn GHOSTTOWN THGLOJ Aggressive drivers ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS YLTEICZ All green lights DONTTRYANDSTOPME ZEIIVG Black cars SOLONGASITSBLACK IOWDLAC Pink cars PINKISTHENEWCOOL LLQPFBN Cheap cars EVERYONEISPOOR BGKGTJH Sports cars EVERYONEISRICH GUSNDHE

World cheats