Grab this Cyber Monday wireless keyboard deal from Logitech for just $60

If you've been on the hunt for a keyboard upgrade, this early Cyber Monday deal might interest you. Logitech's G613 wireless mechanical keyboard is now just $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's only a $10 discount from the previous price, but it was already a good value, and even more so now.

This keyboard features Logitech's proprietary "Lightspeed" wireless technology (using the included USB antenna) for similar response times to wired USB connections. Bluetooth is also supported, in case you want to quickly switch between your gaming PC and another device. That also means you can use this keyboard with devices that might not have a regular USB connector, like iPads.

Other features include "Romer G" mechanical switches for quiet precise clicks, six programmable keys, up to 18 months of battery life from a pair of AA batteries, and an integrated palm wrest. Sadly, there's no backlighting, but that's likely what makes the extremely-long battery life possible.

