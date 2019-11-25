Get this super fast Corsair Vengeance Pro RAM for $70, its lowest ever price

Looking for a cheap RAM deal for your gaming PC? Right now on Newegg you can get 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4 CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro RAM for $70—the lowest price it's been for months. If you pick this up you're essentially saving $20 on the average price for 2019, which is a decent wedge. This RAM features stylish RGB lighting, high bandwidth, and tight response times, making it ideal for any gaming rig you want to run fast and look cool. Well, if RGB is your thing.

Or how about this deal on 16GB (2x8GB) of CORSAIR Vengeance LPX RAM? This RAM has been designed with overclocking in mind, featuring a robust aluminium heat spreader. This gives you overclocking headroom if you're looking to push things a little further in your PC, and it's a cheap way to extend the life of other components in your rig. And as with all Corsair RAM, you get a limited lifetime warranty, which is a neat extra.

Looking at our best RAM for gaming guide, both of these memory options compare well. So if you need some new RAM to slot into your PC, or you're building a new rig altogether, these deals are worth chasing down.

If this isn't for you, check out our other Black Friday RAM deals, which should flow in quicker and quicker towards Friday.