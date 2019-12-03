Get this Ryzen 7 3700X-powered gaming desktop for just $850

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Best Buy is celebrating Cyber Week with a sweet gaming desktop deal. The CyberPowerPC includes AMD's latest Ryzen 7 3700X processor, one of the best CPUs for gaming, paired with an AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB for only $849.99. It comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass and your choice of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds.

Other specs include 16GB RAM and a 240GB SSD for the OS, complimented by a 2TB HDD that should give you more than ample storage for all the games you bought this Cyber Monday. As a gaming solution, the RX 580 graphics is basically entry-level hardware, but this is the 8GB model and it's still great for 1080p gaming on high to ultra settings. And with a Ryzen 7 3700X, you've got an excellent base to work with and some nice upgrade potential.

It's not clear what motherboard is used, or even what chipset, but the Ryzen 7 3700X is an 8-core/16-thread CPU that can keep up with Intel's latest and greatest in all of the games we've tested. It can also handle content creation duties, and the CPU and motherboard alone account for half the price of this build. If you want to later upgrade to a more potent GPU like an RX 5700 XT, or maybe even a Radeon RX 5900 next year (or whatever Navi 20 ends up being called), the CPU won't be holding you back.

You can check our best gaming PC list to get a sense of how this system ranks against other prebuilts that we liked. With the inclusion of Xbox Game Pass, you should choose Borderlands 3 as your free game since The Outer Worlds is already available on Game Pass. Now you've got two lengthy games along with the entire Game Pass library to keep you busy.

