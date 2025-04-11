This absurdly generous Newegg bundle gives you an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, AND Monster Hunter Wilds all for just $230

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X | 6 cores | 12 threads | 5.4 GHz boost | 32 MB L3 cache | 65 W TDP | AM5 Socket | $279 $230 at Newegg (save $49)

Essentially a refresh of the Ryzen 5 7600X, this is still a very respectable mid-range CPU for gaming—now with an even more compelling value proposition thanks to some very fun extras as part of a limited offer at Newegg.

When it comes time to bite the bullet on a new PC build, so much of the process is about compromise. For just one example, yes, I personally would really love one of those shiny 50-series Nvidia graphics cards but I have to take into account what I can actually get my itty bitty mitts on for a reasonable price. Sourcing CPUs, as with anything hardware, is far from a walk in the park either.

Perhaps, you'd really love to jump into Monster Hunter Wilds but just can't justify the expense on top of everything else you need for your likely already pretty pricey build. Well, fret not! Newegg are offering an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X bundle that includes not just the very respectable mid-range chip itself, but also two sticks of flashy RGB Team Group 8 GB 6000 MT/s DDR5 RAM, as well as a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds for just $230. Sometimes you can have it all.

This is an absurdly generous offer. The CPU itself debuted last year with a MSRP of $279, so you're already making a saving there. However, the Team Group DDR5 RAM on its own goes for $75 from Newegg, while Monster Hunter Wilds will set you back $70 on Steam. Now, I'd rather not share the last math grade I ever got in school here, but by my count that's a total saving of about $194.

Once upon a time in the land of CPUs, you'd probably go with something from Intel and be on your merry way but now…not so much. With new Intel chips still a ways off, AMD has swiftly grown to dominate our best CPU for gaming list in the meantime. While the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X isn't our absolute favourite of the options out there, our Nick still gave it an 81 in his review.

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X proves no slouch for gaming, but Nick notes that its 12 threads simply won't be enough for everyone. For instance, if you edit a lot of video, you'll likely be better served by a different CPU. Furthermore, while the DDR5 RAM included in the bundle goes up to 6000 MHz (effective), this AMD chip only supports up to 5800 (though it's likely fine).

It's worth noting too that no cooler is included with this chip, so you'll have to find your own. However, Nick shares in his review that it's fairly easy to keep this chip's temp in check, even with a somewhat budget 120 mm air cooler. The Arctic Freezer 36 is a good pick for $48. It's one more thing to source for your PC build, but it's an area you can likely afford to compromise on thanks to Newegg's generous bundle.

Okay, now the thing I actually want to talk about in this limited offer: Monster Hunter Wilds. If you've never joined the hunt before or been a bit intimidated by the lengthier pursuits featured in earlier series entries, Capcom's latest is worth giving a go. The beasties are no less intimidating at first brush, but go down a whole lot quicker and better facilitate that 'oh, go on then, just one more hunt' loop—especially when you're desperate to craft a particularly fetching piece of armour.